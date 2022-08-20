DSWD: LGUs to help in distribution of cash aid for indigent learners

Parents and students set up camp along the sidewalks near the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) main office in Batasan, Quezon City on midnight of Aug. 20, 2022 as they queue for the start of distribution of the agency’s educational assistance program in preparation for the new school year. The educational assistance program aims to provide financial aid to eligible student beneficiaries which they can use for various school necessities. Some individuals started lining up as early as Friday for the payout which will be given to "students-in-crisis" until September 24.

MANILA, Philippines — Local government units will help in the distribution of cash assistance to indigent students after large crowds gathered at offices of the Department of Social Welfare and Development on the first day of the payout.

Thousands of people went to different DSWD offices across the archipelago to avail of the educational cash aid under the agency’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program.

Related Stories DSWD identifies 5.59 million poorest Pinoy families

For instance, the queue outside the DSWD central office in Batasan Complex reached the Batasan-San Mateo Road. Some individuals even started lining up as early as Friday.

In order to prevent huge crowds in the next dole-out, DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo said LGUs will help the agency distribute assistance.

“Magkakaroon kami ng memorandum of agreement with the Department of the Interior and Local Government para tulungan tayo ng mga LGU, para 'di na kayo pupunta dito sa amin (central office). Doon na kayo mismo sa inyong mga lungsod, munisipyo magkakaroon ng payout,” Tulfo said in a briefing.

(We will have a memorandum of agreement with the Department of the Interior and Local Government so the LGUs would help us and you won’t come here. Payouts will be held in your respective cities and municipalities.)

But he stressed that DSWD personnel, not local government workers, will manage the distribution.

Poor elementary pupils will receive P1,000, while high school students will get P2,000. Senior high school and college students will get P3,000 and P4,000, respectively.

Students or parents need to present enrolment certificate and school ID to avail of the cash assistance that can be used to buy school supplies.

DSWD told: ‘Monitor’ cash distribution

The DSWD chief said that President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. instructed him to monitor and prioritize the distribution of aid for indigent learners.

According to Tulfo, the removal of the certificate of indigency requirement and miscommunication caused long queues. The move of the agency to open up the program to more beneficiaries is also seen as a reason for the crowding.

He apologized for the chaotic distribution of the cash assistance.

“I apologize kung kayo ay hindi kayo ay hindi nabigyan ng cash ayuda. Pero wala akong sinabi na lahat kayo ay bibigyan ng cash ayuda today,” Tulfo said.

(I apologize if you were not given cash aid. But I did not say that all of you will be given cash aid today.)

“I hope you understand dahil binuksan natin ito sa mahihirap (that we opened this to the poor). I hope you will understand and give DSWD a chance,” he added.

Tulfo also said that those who queued outside the central office but were not able to receive money were given stubs and will be accommodated in the next few days.

Stampede in Zamboanga City

Tulfo confirmed that 29 people were injured following a stampede in Zamboanga City during the payout of assistance. They were brought to Zamboanga City Medical Center.

DSWD-National Capital Region announced on Facebook that it temporarily suspended the distribution of aid as health and safety protocols were not followed.

The agency reminded those who want to avail of the assistance at the central office to register first to avoid long lines.

The DSWD secretary stressed that people do not need to rush to their offices as the cash aid distribution will continue every Saturday until September 24. Tulfo said the extension of the educational assistance payout will only happen if "the need arises."