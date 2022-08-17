US donates P3M in equipment to police Maritime Group

Through the Department of State Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), the United States gave the Philippine National Police-Maritime Group binoculars, waterproof cameras, handheld VHF radios, and first aid kits.

MANILA, Philippines — The United States has donated P3 million or $54,000 worth of maritime and tactical first aid equipment to the Philippine National Police’s Maritime Group to help the agency work effectively.

“We are confident that these items will enhance the PNP-MG’s ability to operate more effectively and safely across the spectrum of maritime law enforcement activities,” INL Manila Director Kelia Cummins said in a statement on Wednesday.

More donations to PNP-MG are also expected later this year for enhanced underwater crime scene investigations (UCSI) capability.

The PNP’s Maritime Group “was envisioned to be the primary PNP Unit responsible for law enforcement in the maritime environment.” It works with the Philippine Coast Guard, which is tasked to ensure maritime safety and security and safeguard the marine environment, in securing the Philippine seas.

The PNP-MG said that these are “common requirements” for Regional Maritime Units and Special Operations Units. They said the donated equipment will help make their monitoring and response missions more effective through a better communications system and trauma care response.

“This donation is a tribute to the long-standing partnership between the PNP-MG and the United States, and will help in maintaining law and order, preventing crimes, and maintaining internal security,” Police Brig. Gen. Harold Tuazon, PNP-MG director, said.

Washington reportedly took part in creating the agency’s special operation units based in Palawan and Tawi-Tawi. It also hosted programs in improving UCSI capability and the PNP-MG’s efforts to stop illegal, unregulated, and unreported fishing.