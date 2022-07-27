^

Gov’t to calculate cash aid budget to assist quake-affected residents

Philstar.com
July 27, 2022 | 4:07pm
A photo shared by Dugong Elementary School in Bucay, Abra shows the extent of the damage wrought by the tremor to their building on July 27, 2022.
Dugong Elementary School

MANILA, Philippines — While the government already has a food and shelter program for those affected by the earthquake, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that they have yet to determine how much the government can provide to assist residents in rebuilding their homes. 

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon, Marcos Jr. said that some of “the mechanisms” put in place for the pandemic may be repurposed to assist those whose livelihoods are affected by the quake. 

“I’m sure the social programs will then come into place,” he added. 

The government has temporarily provided food and shelter as structure inspection is underway for houses and commerce centers. 

Asked if the government would need to allocate more money for its relief efforts, the chief executive said that it has enough for now.

“I think especially in terms of what we are anticipating after this earthquake I think we should be able to cover it,” Marcos Jr. said. 

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake rocked Abra and other parts of Luzon on Wednesday morning, leaving four individuals dead.

READ: 4 dead, 60 injured in strong Abra quake 

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said its local offices have yet to validate the damage caused by the earthquake. Meanwhile, Marcos Jr. said it might take days for the government to present the official cost of agricultural damage.

