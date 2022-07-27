Damage to households, establishments reported after Abra quake

The earthquake "caused damage to many households and establishments" in Abra.

MANILA, Philippines (Update 2 10:30 a.m.) — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has received "preliminary information" on the damage caused by the 7.0-magnitude earthquake that struck Abra.

"As of this time the local DRRM officers are on the scene to assess the impact of the earthquake. So far, we have seen photos of damage but these are to be validated by the local counterparts. All affected local government units are also on the scene to assist affected populations," NDRRMC spokesperson Mark Timbal told reporters in a Viber message.

Rep Ching Bernos (Abra) in a statement also reported that the quake "caused damages [sic] to many households and establishments."

"I urge everyone to stay alert and to prioritize safety in light of the possibilities of aftershocks that might be felt after that strong earthquake," the congressman said in a statement.

The Police Regional Office Cordillera also told reporters that the Abra Police Provincial Office had lost electricity and internet connection.

Timbal added later Wednesday that some areas in Regions 1, 2, NCR, and CAR have sustained damage to public and private structures. Some areas in the Cordilleras also have no power and internet, he said.

"We have sufficient relief stockpiles prepositioned in these regions to support local relief efforts undertaken by the LGUs," Timbal also said.

Police Brig. Gen. Ronald Lee, regional director of Police Regional Office Cordillera said that a landslide occured at the Governor Bado Dangwa National road affecting Boroan, Longilong, Datakan, Kapangan, Benguet.

"The road is not passable and motorist going to Paykek, Kapangan and Kibungan are advise to take the Labueg-Datakan, barangay road," he said.

Metro Manila felt quake

At a meeting led by Undersecretary Jose Faustino, National Defense officer-in-charge, the NDRRMC said that Abra, Vigan, and Bantay in Ilocos Sur were reported as "with damage, ongoing coordination."

No damage has been reported yet in the National Capital Region, while the earthquake was "felt" in Calabarzon.

The Philippine National Police said it was also in the process of collating information on the ground from areas hardly hit by the earthquake.

"As of now, our priority is to respond to various reports regarding those individuals who are affected by the effects of the strong quake," Police Brig. Gen. Roderick Alba, PNP information officer said in a statement

In Metro Manila, the LRT-1, LRT-2, and MRT-3 rail lines all temporarily suspended operations to check for damage and conduct maintenance.

Photos coming in on social media from Northern Luzon show cracked roads and buildings falling over.

Philstar.com reached out to Elmer Bersamin, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer of Abra. This story will be updated with his response.

The US Geological Survey reported the quake was measured at magnitude 7.1 east southeast of Dolores town in Abra, though the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu, Hawaii said there is no tsunami threat following the earthquake.

— with reports from Xave Gregorio