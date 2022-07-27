^

No tsunami threat from strong quake in Abra

Philstar.com
July 27, 2022 | 12:30pm
A police line is placed on a ruined old house in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur province north of Manila on July 27, 2022, after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit the northern Philippines, killing one person, shattering windows of buildings at the epicentre and shaking high-rise towers more than 300 kilometres (185 miles) away in the capital Manila.
Ricardo Raguini / CJ Ericson Garcia / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — State seismologists on Wednesday assured the public that the strong earthquake that struck Abra poses no tsunami threat to the Philippines.

The magnitude 7.0 tectonic quake was recorded three kilometers west northwest of Tayum town at 8:43 a.m. It was felt in many parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila.

“No destructive tsunami threat exists based on available data,”the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

“However, earthquakes of this size may generate unusual sea level disturbances that may be observed along coasts near earthquake epicenter of Abra province,” it added.

Phivolcs director Renato Solidum said the earthquake was caused by the movement of the Abra River Fault.

The shallow earthquake killed at least one person, triggered landslides, and badly damaged structures—including old and culturally important ones like bell towers in Ilocos region and buildings in Vigan City.

The Philippines is regularly rocked by quakes due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Agence France-Presse

EARTHQUAKE

PHILIPPINE INSTITUTE OF VOLCANOLOGY AND SEISMOLOGY

TSUNAMI
