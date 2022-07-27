^

Headlines

NDRRMC: One fatality reported after Abra quake, damage assessments ongoing

Philstar.com
July 27, 2022 | 12:19pm
NDRRMC: One fatality reported after Abra quake, damage assessments ongoing
Photo shows debris of a construction site in La Trinidad, Benguet following the 7.0-magnitude earthquake that struck Abra earlier Wednesday morning. 
Office of Rep. Eric Go Yap

MANILA, Philippines — One fatality, a construction worker who got trapped under fallen debris in La Trinidad, Benguet, has been reported as casualty in the wake of the 7.0-magnitude earthquake that struck Abra earlier Wednesday morning. 

Per the latest updates by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the casualty was still up for verification, though the office of Rep. Eric Go Yap (ACT-CIS) later sent reporters photos of the incident, saying the death was confirmed. 

Undersecretary Jose Faustino, National Defense officer-in-charge, also "confirmed the readiness" of the council's P200 million quick response fund. 

In the Cordillera Administrative Region, landslides along with signal and power interruptions were reported in Benguet while structural damage was reported Lagangalingan, Abra and Mountain Province.

No aftershocks and damage to dams have been reported thus far but the NDRRMC said it is continuing its monitoring and assessment efforts. 

In the Ilocos Region, damages have been reported in Ilocos Sur but the Council assured the public that there was no tsunami threat.

Sen. Imee Marcos in a press briefing also said that bell towers in Bantay and Laoag were damaged, with the center of Laoag City possibly set to be cordoned off as debris is still falling from the bell tower.

No damage has been reported in Regions 2, 3, 4 and the NCR.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has since ordered the mobilization of rescue and relief teams from the Department of Social Welfare and Development to affected areas. 

The chief executive also directed telecommunication companies to provide immediate assistance to communities and ensure free communication in areas where telco towers were damaged. 

"He will immediately fly to the area as soon as the all clear is given," Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a statement. — with a report from Xave Gregorio 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

CORDILLERA ADMINISTRATIVE REGION

EARTHQUAKE

ILOCOS REGION

NDRRMC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What Marcos said in his first SONA, from A-Z

What Marcos said in his first SONA, from A-Z

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
We break down President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s the one-hour speech into easily digestible topics from A to Z.
Headlines
fbtw
7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Abra; felt in Metro Manila

7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Abra; felt in Metro Manila

4 hours ago
A magnitude 7.3 earthquake hit Abra province Wednesday morning, and was felt in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.
Headlines
fbtw
Sandiganbayan rules Marcoses only get to keep 4 properties

Sandiganbayan rules Marcoses only get to keep 4 properties

3 hours ago
The Fourth Division of the Sandiganbayan said in a recent decision that the Marcos family will only get to keep four properties,...
Headlines
fbtw
House names Rep. Sandro Marcos senior deputy majority leader

House names Rep. Sandro Marcos senior deputy majority leader

21 hours ago
The majority bloc at the House of Representatives has elected rookie legislator Rep. Ferdinand Alexander Marcos (Ilocos Norte)...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate to ensure funding for Marcos SONA initiatives

Senate to ensure funding for Marcos SONA initiatives

By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
Priority legislation mentioned by President Marcos in his first State of the Nation Address are assured of funding as Congress...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
France ready to assist Philippines in nuclear energy transition, other renewables

France ready to assist Philippines in nuclear energy transition, other renewables

By Kaycee Valmonte | 47 minutes ago
Over half of the Philippines’ energy mix is currently sourced through coal. The country is now scrambling to look for...
Headlines
fbtw
In photos: Aftermath of the magnitude-7.0 Abra quake

In photos: Aftermath of the magnitude-7.0 Abra quake

51 minutes ago
The magnitude-7.0 quake that hit Abra on Wednesday morning damaged several structures, including some heritage sites in the...
Headlines
fbtw
No tsunami threat from strong quake in Abra

No tsunami threat from strong quake in Abra

1 hour ago
“No destructive tsunami threat exists based on available data,”the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to visit Abra after magnitude-7.0 quake

Marcos to visit Abra after magnitude-7.0 quake

1 hour ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will fly to Abra to inspect the damage brought about by the magnitude-7.0 earthquake that struck...
Headlines
fbtw
Damage to households, establishments reported after Abra quake

Damage to households, establishments reported after Abra quake

3 hours ago
"I urge everyone to stay alert and to prioritize safety in light of the possibilities of aftershocks that might be felt after...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with