NDRRMC: One fatality reported after Abra quake, damage assessments ongoing

Photo shows debris of a construction site in La Trinidad, Benguet following the 7.0-magnitude earthquake that struck Abra earlier Wednesday morning.

MANILA, Philippines — One fatality, a construction worker who got trapped under fallen debris in La Trinidad, Benguet, has been reported as casualty in the wake of the 7.0-magnitude earthquake that struck Abra earlier Wednesday morning.

Per the latest updates by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the casualty was still up for verification, though the office of Rep. Eric Go Yap (ACT-CIS) later sent reporters photos of the incident, saying the death was confirmed.

Undersecretary Jose Faustino, National Defense officer-in-charge, also "confirmed the readiness" of the council's P200 million quick response fund.

In the Cordillera Administrative Region, landslides along with signal and power interruptions were reported in Benguet while structural damage was reported Lagangalingan, Abra and Mountain Province.

No aftershocks and damage to dams have been reported thus far but the NDRRMC said it is continuing its monitoring and assessment efforts.

In the Ilocos Region, damages have been reported in Ilocos Sur but the Council assured the public that there was no tsunami threat.

Sen. Imee Marcos in a press briefing also said that bell towers in Bantay and Laoag were damaged, with the center of Laoag City possibly set to be cordoned off as debris is still falling from the bell tower.

No damage has been reported in Regions 2, 3, 4 and the NCR.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has since ordered the mobilization of rescue and relief teams from the Department of Social Welfare and Development to affected areas.

The chief executive also directed telecommunication companies to provide immediate assistance to communities and ensure free communication in areas where telco towers were damaged.

"He will immediately fly to the area as soon as the all clear is given," Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a statement. — with a report from Xave Gregorio

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.