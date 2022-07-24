CHR urges openness, maximum tolerance at SONA rallies

Police officers prevent demonstrators holding a Black Friday Protest in front of the Cultural Center of the Philippines from reaching the Philippine International Convention Center where the Comelec is holding election canvassing on Friday, May 13, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights said they will dispatch investigators and lawyers from their offices to monitor rallies that will be held during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first State of the Nation Address on Monday.

The commission likewise underscored the importance of freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly. The government will be deploying over 20,000 state security forces and force multipliers will be on duty to "secure" the president’s first SONA and were ordered to observe "maximum tolerance."

CHR Executive Director Jacqueline Ann de Guia on Sunday said groups and individuals take the opportunity "to express their views, stances, and grievances on pressing issues concerning national affairs" on important national events.

"We continue to urge the current administration to cultivate an environment conducive to peaceful assembly to be able to listen and understand the sentiments and the needs of the people," de Guia said.

"This will enable a responsive governance that seeks to uphold social good toward elevating the plight of all, particularly the disadvantaged sectors."

[READ] Statement of CHR Executive Director, Atty. Jacqueline Ann de Guia, on the exercise of right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression during SONA https://t.co/bwNG4AhXkP pic.twitter.com/NcJXs70OQ6 — CHR Philippines (@chrgovph) July 24, 2022

The Quezon City government has permitted progressive groups to hold their rallies along Commonwealth Avenue until the corner of Tandang Sora Avenue, reversing its earlier decision.

READ: Quezon City junks rally permit for SONA protesters

The announcement last week came after the Philippine National Police declared it a “no-rally” zone, despite activists historically holding protests along the avenue, which turned out to be beyond their scope of authority.

CHR’s de Guia said it is crucial for the administration to “provide space and enable the right of the people to peaceful assembly in recognition of the essence of public participation in national affairs and as part of a functioning democracy.”

READ: Up to local government, not cops, to allow SONA protests or not

"Beyond the realm of duty, it will also convey the sincerity of the new administration’s call for unity by demonstrating openness and willingness to engage and listen to diverse voices and groups in the society," de Guia said.

The commission reminds the over 20,000 state forces to be deployed on Monday to protect the people’s rights to peaceful protest and called on protest groups to comply with the requirements imposed by the state.

This includes getting a written permit if the rally will not be held in a designated freedom park, a private property, or in a government-owned educational institution.

Meanwhile, it also "strongly" advised police forces against using water cannons and carrying firearms, which is also not allowed during non-violent protests under Batas Pambansa Bilang 880.

To recall, members of groups who protested against the proclamations of Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte were injured aftrer police used water cannons against them. Police said then that the protesters were trying to "occupy" Commonwealth Avenue.

READ: PNP on anti-Marcos rally: Protesters went overboard

"In line with our mandate, the CHR shall be dispatching investigators and lawyers from our National Capital Region and the Investigation Office of the Central Office to monitor SONA rallies and to duly investigate toward ensuring the conduct of peaceful protests," de Guia said on Sunday. — with reports from Kristine Joy Patag, Xave Gregorio, and The STAR/Elizabeth Marcelo