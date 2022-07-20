PSG sees no threat in Marcos' first SONA

MANILA, Philippines — The Presidential Security Group (PSG) has not monitored any threat that may disrupt the first State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. next week.

PSG commander Col. Ramon Zagala said the security preparation for the SONA is now in its final stage and coordinations with other security agencies are underway to ensure the safety of Marcos and those who will attend the event.

"None at the moment," Zagala told reporters Wednesday when asked if the PSG has detected any threat for the SONA.

"What’s important is we receive information and all this information we receive we consider important and that we verify and for now, everything is okay. However if there is any new information then we will act on it," he added.

Zagala gave assurance that there would be enough government forces to secure the event, the first in-person, 100% capacity SONA since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country.

"We assure you that we will deploy enough personnel to protect the President, the first family and all those attending. As you know, it is not just the president attending the SONA. There will be members of the House of Representatives, the Senate and other guests that will be attending, which will be part of the protection that PSG will give during the SONA," Zagala said.

"These preparations (have been) planned since last week and that we at PSG, we are prepared in coordination with the Philippine National Police so that everything will (be) smooth, from the time he arrives, he delivers his SONA until he returns to the Malacañan Palace," he added.

The last two SONAs of former President Rodrigo Duterte were conducted in a hybrid set-up, wherein some lawmakers attended virtually to comply with physical distancing requirements and other safety protocols. This year, all 315 House members and 245 senators are expected to be physically present at the Batasang Pambansa.

More than 1,300 people are expected to attend the event.