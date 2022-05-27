^

Nation

PNP on anti-Marcos rally: Protesters went overboard

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
May 27, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) blamed protesters for the commotion in Quezon City that left over a dozen people injured on Wednesday.

Brig. Gen. Roderick Augustus Alba, PNP public information officer, said the demonstrators went overboard as they attempted to leave Liwasang Diokno, which is a designated freedom park, in front of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) office along Commonwealth Avenue.

“Based on initial investigation, the protesters kicked and wiggled the shields of the police, compelling the Bureau of Fire Protection on the ground to use water cannons against them,” Alba said.

Those injured are members of various cause-oriented groups who protested the proclamation of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte-Carpio as president and vice president, respectively, at the Batasang Pambansa.

Around 200 demonstrators tried to march along Commonwealth Avenue, but were blocked by police. A clash ensued between the rallyists and the anti-riot police, leaving 14 protesters injured.

The PNP has launched an investigation into the incident.

“We will come up with a report based on a deeper probe of the incident,” Alba said.

PNP Directorate for Operations head Maj. Gen. Valeriano de Leon said the two-day canvassing of votes and proclamation of Marcos and Carpio ended peacefully.

“Organized and peaceful ang pagka-plano sa canvassing at proclamation,” he said in a statement.

De Leon slammed the protest organizers who described the deployment of police officers along Commonwealth Avenue as exaggerated.

“Baka naman kapag wala kayong makitang pulis ay magagalit kayo,” he said.

Quezon City Police District director Brig. Gen. Remus Medina also came to the defense of his men whom he said managed the protesters who attempted to occupy Commonwealth Avenue.

The CHR has expressed alarm over what it described as a violent dispersal of protesters outside its central office in Quezon City.

CHR executive director Jacqueline de Guia reminded the PNP against using water cannons and carrying firearms during non-violent protest, in line with the prohibitions outlined in Batas Pambansa 880 or the Public Assembly Act of 1985.

De Guia said the incident happened despite efforts of CHR lawyers and investigators to mediate between the police and the protesters. – Janvic Mateo

PNP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
CHR questions use of water cannons vs protesters in freedom park

CHR questions use of water cannons vs protesters in freedom park

By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
"The question is whether it was necessary or proportionate. Mere pushing, would it constitute the use of a water cannon? The...
Nation
fbtw
2 hurt in Koronadal City bus bombing

2 hurt in Koronadal City bus bombing

By John Unson | 10 hours ago
Two were slightly hurt when an improvised explosive device went off inside a bus while its driver was maneuvering through...
Nation
fbtw
20,000 Saudi-bound OFWs stranded in Philippines

20,000 Saudi-bound OFWs stranded in Philippines

By Rudy Santos | 11 days ago
About 20,000 overseas Filipino workers assured of jobs in Saudi Arabia are stranded in the Philippines because of a Department...
Nation
fbtw
10 rallyists injured as cops disperse protest of Marcos proclamation

10 rallyists injured as cops disperse protest of Marcos proclamation

By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"Everyone has their own right to express their own grievances, but I am appealing [to them,] let us do it in the proper forum....
Nation
fbtw
DILG: 7 e-sabong websites shut down

DILG: 7 e-sabong websites shut down

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
Seven websites illegally operating e-sabong have been taken down and at least 12 more sites are being monitored by authorities,...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Stop processing e-sabong transactions, banks told

Stop processing e-sabong transactions, banks told

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
he Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has ordered banks and financial institutions to stop processing transactions involving e-sabong...
Nation
fbtw
Metro Manila&rsquo;s COVID-19 reproduction number rises

Metro Manila’s COVID-19 reproduction number rises

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
The COVID-19 reproduction number in Metro Manila continues to increase, the Department of Health reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Hundreds attend Susan Roces burial

Hundreds attend Susan Roces burial

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
Hundreds of people attended the burial of movie icon Susan Roces at the Manila North Cemetery yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
LTFRB: 61 million commuters get free rides

LTFRB: 61 million commuters get free rides

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
With more than 100 public utility vehicle routes offering “libreng sakay” nationwide, the government’s service...
Nation
fbtw
Court orders arrest of cop over QCPD-PDEA shootout

Court orders arrest of cop over QCPD-PDEA shootout

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
A Quezon City court yesterday ordered the arrest of a policeman who was among those charged in connection with a shootout...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with