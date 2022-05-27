PNP on anti-Marcos rally: Protesters went overboard

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) blamed protesters for the commotion in Quezon City that left over a dozen people injured on Wednesday.

Brig. Gen. Roderick Augustus Alba, PNP public information officer, said the demonstrators went overboard as they attempted to leave Liwasang Diokno, which is a designated freedom park, in front of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) office along Commonwealth Avenue.

“Based on initial investigation, the protesters kicked and wiggled the shields of the police, compelling the Bureau of Fire Protection on the ground to use water cannons against them,” Alba said.

Those injured are members of various cause-oriented groups who protested the proclamation of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte-Carpio as president and vice president, respectively, at the Batasang Pambansa.

Around 200 demonstrators tried to march along Commonwealth Avenue, but were blocked by police. A clash ensued between the rallyists and the anti-riot police, leaving 14 protesters injured.

The PNP has launched an investigation into the incident.

“We will come up with a report based on a deeper probe of the incident,” Alba said.

PNP Directorate for Operations head Maj. Gen. Valeriano de Leon said the two-day canvassing of votes and proclamation of Marcos and Carpio ended peacefully.

“Organized and peaceful ang pagka-plano sa canvassing at proclamation,” he said in a statement.

De Leon slammed the protest organizers who described the deployment of police officers along Commonwealth Avenue as exaggerated.

“Baka naman kapag wala kayong makitang pulis ay magagalit kayo,” he said.

Quezon City Police District director Brig. Gen. Remus Medina also came to the defense of his men whom he said managed the protesters who attempted to occupy Commonwealth Avenue.

The CHR has expressed alarm over what it described as a violent dispersal of protesters outside its central office in Quezon City.

CHR executive director Jacqueline de Guia reminded the PNP against using water cannons and carrying firearms during non-violent protest, in line with the prohibitions outlined in Batas Pambansa 880 or the Public Assembly Act of 1985.

De Guia said the incident happened despite efforts of CHR lawyers and investigators to mediate between the police and the protesters. – Janvic Mateo