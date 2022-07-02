^

Headlines

DOE expects fuel rollbacks as high as P3 per liter next week

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
July 2, 2022 | 3:22pm
DOE expects fuel rollbacks as high as P3 per liter next week
Motorists queue as they wait to fill their vehicles in a gas station along Nangka J.P. Rizal in Marikina early Monday afternoon, June 20, 2022. Several petroleum companies announced another oil price increase, effective on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — Consumers can expect to see rollbacks in gas, diesel and kerosene from July 5 to 11, according to estimates from the Department of Energy (DOE).

Diesel and kerosene are seen to decrease by P2 to P3 per liter starting next week, DOE Oil Industry Management Bureau Director Rino Abad told Philstar.com in an online message on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a liter of gas is expected to decrease by less than P1, he added. 

In a separate fuel forecast, oil company Unioil said gas may experience a rollback of up to P0.10 per liter beginning next week. 

"[The prices are] indicative of rollback next week due to the following major reasons: China lockdown [and] effect of various interest hikes all over the world which depresses economic activity and, ultimately, fuel demand," DOE's Abad said.

China's financial hub Shanghai implemented a two-month lockdown earlier this year to curb COVID-19 infections, but the city has been struggling to return to normal after several neighborhoods re-imposed restrictions, Aljazeera reported on June 25. 

In mid-June, the US Federal Reserve raised benchmark interest rates by 0.75 percentage points, the largest hike since 1994. Back home, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas also recently raised overnight borrowing, lending and deposit rates by 25 basis points to 2.50%, 2% and 3%, respectively. 

Fuel rollbacks are a relief for consumers who had to deal with more expensive rates for the past four weeks due to constant price hikes. Since the start of 2022, fuel prices have been rising due to supply disruptions in the world market. The geopolitical war between large oil producer Russia and Ukraine further worsened the situation. 

The Philippines is heavily reliant on the world market for its oil requirements. 

Year-to-date adjustments show that people have to shell out P30 more per liter of gas, P45.9 for a liter of diesel; and P39.75 per liter of kerosene, based on price advisories. 

DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY

DOE

OIL

RINO ABAD

UNIOIL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos vows acceleration of PAF modernization

Marcos vows acceleration of PAF modernization

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
President Marcos vowed yesterday to accelerate the modernization of the Philippine Air Force to strengthen its capability...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: Positivity rates in Metro Manila, 3 other regions exceed WHO benchmark

DOH: Positivity rates in Metro Manila, 3 other regions exceed WHO benchmark

22 hours ago
In Metro Manila, the positivity rate climbed to 8.2% from 5.8%.
Headlines
fbtw
Who's who: The Marcos Cabinet

Who's who: The Marcos Cabinet

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 days ago
The president-in-waiting has asked for a few more days to complete his Cabinet, but so far, the following have accepted their...
Headlines
fbtw
SC allows ombudsman to obtain&nbsp; &lsquo;Jose Velarde&rsquo; bank records

SC allows ombudsman to obtain  ‘Jose Velarde’ bank records

By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
The Supreme Court has allowed the Office of the Ombudsman to obtain bank account records of former president Joseph Estrada,...
Headlines
fbtw
First day of work: Marcos, Sara, Cabinet attend mass

First day of work: Marcos, Sara, Cabinet attend mass

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
As they assume the nation’s highest posts, President Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte should emulate the Good...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Marcos Jr. vetoes bill creating SMC's Bulacan Airport City economic zone, freeport

Marcos Jr. vetoes bill creating SMC's Bulacan Airport City economic zone, freeport

1 hour ago
On his first day in office, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vetoed a house bill which creates a special economic zone and freeport...
Headlines
fbtw
Gov't urged: Prioritize people over cars

Gov't urged: Prioritize people over cars

2 hours ago
“This is not the normal that we want to have.” 
Headlines
fbtw
Domeng strengthens into storm

Domeng strengthens into storm

By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
Tropical Storm Domeng will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon and bring rains over parts of Luzon today.
Headlines
fbtw
Imee seeks deeper probe into agricultural smuggling

Imee seeks deeper probe into agricultural smuggling

By Paolo Romero | 15 hours ago
Sen. Imee Marcos called yesterday for a deeper investigation into agricultural smuggling and the prosecution of notorious...
Headlines
fbtw
Vista Land bags silver Asia-Pacific Stevie Award

Vista Land bags silver Asia-Pacific Stevie Award

15 hours ago
Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc. was awarded the silver award at the 2022 Asia-Pacific Stevie Award for its “Villar Group...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with