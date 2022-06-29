^

Headlines

After jeeps, buses might soon halt operations next amid skyrocketing fuel price

Philstar.com
June 29, 2022 | 3:08pm
After jeeps, buses might soon halt operations next amid skyrocketing fuel price
Commuters, who are heading to their workplaces, line up at the Nepa Q-Mart station of the EDSA Bus Carousel in Quezon City early Tuesday morning, June 21, 2022, to beat the influx of passengers. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority estimated last week that there will be a possible increase in passenger volume as fewer private cars may ply EDSA due to the continuing hike in oil prices.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — After losing hundreds of jeepney units offering free rides, commuters might soon see less public utility buses plying the roads too, with operators beginning to feel the bite of skyrocketing gas prices.

Speaking in an interview Wednesday morning aired over DZMM TeleRadyo, Juliet de Jesus, managing director of the Samahan ng mga Transport Operators ng Pilipinas said that something would have to give to keep buses on the roads despite longwinding delays on both petitions to increase minimum fare and calls for a subsidy.

Drivers of public utility buses, many of which serve the EDSA Carousel in the metro's busiest thoroughfare while others are provincial buses bringing commuters into the capital region, have protested delayed payment of the Libreng Sakay program under service contracting and harsh treatment by employers. But the transportation department brushed these off as unreported cases that should be under the jurisdiction of the labor department.

"We're more affected because we're buses. The diesel requirements and our operational expenses are bigger," de Jesus said in Filipino.

"[If] worse comes to worst, I'm not saying it will happen now, but if they don't do something and we're forced to just wait for the hearing, buses will obviously have to halt their operations if they really can't purchase diesel."

De Jesus was referring to the hearings of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board on petitions filed by groups representing bus drivers and operators pushing for a P4 to P7 increase that would increase the minimum fare to P15 to P20.

The possible loss of buses ferrying commuters along EDSA would cripple a public transport system already in crisis, with hundreds of jeepney routes also setting up shop after drivers decided to search for other ways to provide for their families.

Implementing agencies point fingers over delayed trike subsidy

It isn't just bus drivers but tricycle operators too: In another interview also over ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo, Ariel Lim, convenor of the National Confederation of Tricycle and TODA, said that many of the group's members still haven't received the fuel subsidy promised by the national government.

"We did everything they asked, we complied, but we got nothing, and that's just the way it is. The way I see it, we're not getting anything anymore, and we're not going to hope for it. The ones who received [a subsidy] are the lucky ones, and we'll just be happy for them," he said in Filipino.

In a separate statement issued earlier Wednesday, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año claimed that the nearly 150,000 operators who did not receive fuel subsidies were "disqualified due to lack of means of verification, such as driver's license numbers, incomplete e-wallet information, or names submitted after the deadline."

He added that 617,806 others who were qualified are still set to receive their fuel cash subsidy under the Pantawid Pasada Program for Tricycle Drivers.

"Everyone on the masterlist of qualified tricycle drivers will receive a fuel subsidy. Let's just wait for the LTFRB's notification for details and more information," he said.

"There was validation and verification to ensure that the recipients of the fuel subsidy are the legitimate ones who are franchised and not colorum, have a license, and have submitted the requirements by the deadline given by the government," he said.

But when asked for a release schedule of the fuel subsidies, LTFRB executive director Tina Cassion told reporters in a Viber message that "originally it was before June 17, but the target now is by the first week, of July."

"We returned it to the DILG for verification of the accounts because they were rejected by the Land Bank of the Philippines system. We're still waiting for the resubmission from DILG," she said in mixed Filipino and English.

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

DOTR

EDSA

FUEL SUBSIDY

LTFRB
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DND to acquire P30 billion Korean-made offshore patrol vessels

DND to acquire P30 billion Korean-made offshore patrol vessels

By Michael Punongbayan | 15 hours ago
The Department of National Defense has signed a P30-billion contract with Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries to acquire...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Caloy&rsquo; almost stationary over West Philippine Sea, enhances &lsquo;habagat&rsquo;

‘Caloy’ almost stationary over West Philippine Sea, enhances ‘habagat’

6 hours ago
Tropical Depression Caloy, which continues to move slowly over the West Philippine Sea, will enhance the southwest monsoon...
Headlines
fbtw
Simplicity defines Marcos fashion for inaugural &nbsp;

Simplicity defines Marcos fashion for inaugural  

By Millet M. Mananquil | 15 hours ago
A very simple barong in jusi with only geometric lines for president-elect Bongbong Marcos. A simply elegant terno with only...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP identifies suspects in viral mauling video of MMDA enforcers

PNP identifies suspects in viral mauling video of MMDA enforcers

1 day ago
"We have already obtained a statement from the victim and witnesses and so far we have identified three personalities there,...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo says OVP received COA unqualified opinion for fourth straight year

Robredo says OVP received COA unqualified opinion for fourth straight year

5 hours ago
Outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo announced Wednesday that her office has once again received from the Commission on Audit...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DepEd urged to prioritize better literacy, numeracy in early school years

DepEd urged to prioritize better literacy, numeracy in early school years

By Angelica Y. Yang | 6 minutes ago
Improving literacy and numeracy in early learners should be the priority of incoming Education Chief Sara Duterte, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Outgoing Solicitor General Jose Calida is new COA chairman

Outgoing Solicitor General Jose Calida is new COA chairman

1 hour ago
Outgoing Solicitor General Jose Calida will join Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s cabinet as the chairman of the Commission on Aud...
Headlines
fbtw
Up to 30K expected to fill up golf course for Marcos Jr. inauguration

Up to 30K expected to fill up golf course for Marcos Jr. inauguration

2 hours ago
"If that many people are expected to attend and they will be screened one by one, so that they won’t be hassled, they...
Headlines
fbtw
SEC: Omidyar donation did not cure Rappler's violation

SEC: Omidyar donation did not cure Rappler's violation

By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
“Considering the seriousness and gravity of the infraction, and that it was no less than the Constitution that was violated,...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA reschedules NCR West Consular Office June 30 appointments

DFA reschedules NCR West Consular Office June 30 appointments

3 hours ago
The NCR West Consular Office will be closed on Thursday, June 30, and will resume operations on Friday, July 1.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with