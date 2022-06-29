USAID helps 850 Pinoy youths gain training

Through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in partnership with Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), local government units and private sector partners, the Filipino youth were able to complete technical-vocational training.

MANILA, Philippines — The United States government has helped more than 850 Filipino out-of-school and unemployed youths gain technical-vocational training.

Last month, in Valenzuela City, 96 USAID-supported youth completed training in courses including computer systems servicing, food and beverage servicing and electrical installation and maintenance through the TESDA Online Program.

Almost half of them immediately secured full-time employment with private sector partners.

During lockdowns imposed due to COVID, the USAID collaborated with TESDA to restore access to technical-vocational training in safe and inclusive ways through USAID’s Opportunity 2.0.

Partnerships with local industry including Valenzuela City’s Public Service Employment Office and the local chamber of commerce and industry provided the youth with a pathway to employment.

Together with the local government of Valenzuela, USAID helped establish the Valenzuela City Youth Development Alliance, which connects the youth to local businesses for employment and to other organizations for further education and entrepreneurship opportunities.

“The youth have endless potential and it is amazing what they can achieve with the right opportunity and support,” said USAID Philippines acting education director Yvette Malcioln.

“It is easier to connect skilled youth to local opportunities in academia, business and entrepreneurship, thanks to Valenzuela’s active Youth Development Alliance,” she said.