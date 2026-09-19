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Pacquiao wants NAPC regional offices

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
September 21, 2026 | 12:00am
Pacquiao wants NAPC regional offices
Boxing legend and former senator Manny Pacquiao takes his oath before President Bongbong Marcos as the secretary and lead convenor of the National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC) on September 8, 2026.
Photo courtesy of PCO | via Maricel Halili / News5

MANILA, Philippines — To bring the government’s poverty reduction and social reform programs closer to the people, newly installed head of the National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC) Manny Pacquiao pushed for the establishment of satellite offices in every region.

Pacquiao discussed his plan with Finance Secretary Frederick Go during their recent meeting in Manila where they reviewed the agency’s budgetary needs.

“One of the main directives of NAPC under Secretary Pacquiao is to bring the agency closer to Filipinos and communities by establishing NAPC offices in various regions across the country,” the commission said in a post on Facebook.

The former senator and boxing champion said eradicating poverty is an uphill battle, adding that “it is not just about numbers.”

“Behind the data are the realities of Filipino households – mother striving to put food on the table for her children, a father seeking decent work, a young person aspiring for a brighter future and communities striving for progress,” Pacquiao said.

President Marcos appointed Pacquiao as secretary and lead convenor of NAPC early this month, replacing Lope Santos III.

His appointment comes shortly after the NAPC’s administrative supervision was returned to the Office of the President from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

NAPC is the government’s coordinating and advisory body for social reform and poverty alleviation.

It is primarily tasked with coordinating the implementation of the government’s Social Reform Agenda, strengthening anti-poverty policy advocacy and promoting the meaningful participation of basic sectors in governance and development.

Pacquiao ran and lost in the 2025 senatorial elections under the administration-backed Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas.

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