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Ombudsman pushes civil service eligibility for BSK officials

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
September 21, 2026 | 12:00am
Ombudsman pushes civil service eligibility for BSK officials
An undated photo of the Ombudsman office.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — At the minimum, barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (BSK) officials should have civil service eligibility, as they are “the frontline of service.”

This is Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla’s proposal, following Congress approval of the postponement of the BSK elections to November 2028. The BSKE measure has yet to be signed into law.

“I think because they are at the frontline of service, they should be civil service eligible to make things orderly. We have to start leveling up so that the frontline service of the government is stronger,” he said in “Executive Session” over radio dzRH Saturday.

Remulla also accused some barangay and SK officials of having “pork barrel” or lumpsum allocations, which the Supreme Court already struck down as unconstitutional.

“All of them have pork barrel, up to SK councilors,” he said.

The Civil Service Commission has granted civil service eligibility for youth council officials.

Recently, the House proadopted the Senate bill giving BSK officials a five-year term instead of four.

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