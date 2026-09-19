Groups mark martial law with corruption protest

Groups join a protest against corruption at the EDSA Shrine in Quezon City yesterday ahead of the 54th anniversary of the declaration of martial law.

MANILA, Philippines — Youth and student groups returned to the streets yesterday to demand an end to corruption and political dynasties, saying the campaign for accountability must go beyond investigations, congressional hearings and arrests.

The groups marched from De La Salle Greenhills to the EDSA Shrine a day before the first anniversary of last year’s Trillion Peso March and the 54th anniversary of the declaration of martial law.

Led by Akbayan Youth, the Student Council Alliance of the Philippines, Youth Against Kurakot (YAK) and student leaders from various schools, the protesters marched under the banner “Never Forget: Hindi Mababaha ang Katotohanan.”

The marchers called for the filing of charges against all those responsible for corruption, the recovery of stolen public funds and an end to political dynasties.

“We have to finish the fight, hold all those involved in corruption accountable, recover every peso stolen from the people and dismantle the system that enriches a few while making the majority suffer,” Akbayan Youth national chairperson and YAK lead convenor Khylla Meneses said.

The groups called for the arrest of Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, who has a pending warrant of arrest before the International Criminal Court and urged a full investigation into Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano over allegations involving anomalous and ghost projects in Taguig.

The groups also opposed what they described as special medical privileges for detained politicians facing plunder allegations.

The student groups linked corruption to the concentration of political power, calling for the immediate passage of an anti-political dynasty law.

Their demand came days after the Supreme Court ruled that Congress has a mandatory constitutional duty to enact a law prohibiting political dynasties and that its 39-year failure to do so constitutes grave abuse of discretion.

The groups also accused President Marcos of potentially using the corruption campaign for political purposes, warning against what they described as an effort to improve his family’s image or legitimize alleged ill-gotten wealth.

“We will not allow the people’s call for accountability to be turned into a political deodorizer or used to legitimize stolen wealth,” Meneses said.

The groups also called for the conviction of Vice President Sara Duterte in her impeachment trial, citing questions involving alleged abuse of power, impunity, plunder and unexplained wealth.

At the EDSA Shrine, the protesters were joined by Fr. Robert Reyes of the Clergy for Good Governance and Kiko Aquino Dee, executive director of the Ninoy and Cory Aquino Foundation and co-convenor of Tindig Pilipinas.

Other contingents also converged at the shrine. Tindig Pilipinas participants marched from the House of Representatives, held a noise barrage at the Commission on Audit office and proceeded by motorcade to EDSA Shrine, while a Manila contingent started at the Supreme Court compound in Padre Faura Street before proceeding to the shrine.

The Eastern Police District estimated the crowd at the EDSA Shrine at about 250 as of 11 a.m. and said around 2,000 police personnel had been deployed. Authorities reported the activities as quiet and peaceful.

Meanwhile, the multi-sectoral group Tindig Hagonoy also observed yesterday the first anniversary of its demand for accountability and action on the flood control anomalies in Hagonoy and other parts of Bulacan.

Participants marched through the flooded streets of Barangay San Sebastian and held a short program at the Battle of Bangkusay Shrine where they demanded “citizens’ participation” and regular public information on the activities of the Department of Public Works and Highways in Hagonoy.

Edd Gumban Police prepare for today’s protest actions marking the 54th anniversary of the martial law declaration, along Recto Avenue in Manila yesterday.

Police presence

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) will deploy a “superior” police presence for today’s rallies, with its chief describing the strategy as “credible deterrence through overmatch” to prevent a repeat of last year’s violence.

NCRPO director Brig. Gen. Christopher Abrahano said Metro Manila has been on full alert since Sept. 18, with security forces fully deployed in strategic areas ahead of the Sept. 21 demonstrations.

Abrahano rejected descriptions of the massive deployment as “overkill,” saying the strategy is intended to prevent violence rather than respond after it happens.

Intelligence units continue to monitor online calls for rallies, but stressed that peaceful calls for demonstrations remain protected by the Constitution, he maintained.

As of yesterday, Abrahano said no rally permits had been reported as approved.

Groups may hold assemblies in designated freedom parks, including Liwasang Bonifacio, but Abrahano warned that demonstrations would not be allowed in areas where permits are required but have not been granted.

The Conference of Major Superiors in the Philippines invited members of the clergy and the people to attend today’s 10 a.m. mass at the Cubao Cathedral to commemorate the anniversary of the declaration of martial law. — Evelyn Macairan, Ramon Efren Lazaro