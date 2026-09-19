Passage of school safety law pushed

Police forensic experts sift through the scene of the deadly gun rampage on September 18, 2026, inside a school campus in Banga, South Cotabato.

MANILA, Philippines — The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) is pushing for the passage of a Comprehensive School Safety Act after the recent school violence in South Cotabato, which resulted in the deaths of three students and wounding of eight others.

In a statement, EDCOM 2 expressed its sympathy to the families in South Cotabato affected by the shooting incident at the Banga National High School (BNHS) on Friday.

“We stand in solidarity with the families, teachers and classmates at Banga National High School in South Cotabato following the shooting on campus. We honor the lives of the students lost, stand with the injured as they recover, and acknowledge the trauma this violence has inflicted on the entire community,” the commission said.

It added that the sorrow brought about by the incident sharpened their resolve to push for action to protect students.

“As stewards of education and policy, we are bound to turn grief into immediate, actionable safeguards across our education system,” EDCOM 2 added.

It called for the passage of the Comprehensive School Safety Act. Enacting this legislation will mandate standardized physical security, access control, and inter-agency threat monitoring across all learning spaces.

The commission also asked for the strict monitoring in the enforcement of the Anti-Bullying Act Implementing Rules and Regulations, and empower Learning Formation Officers in order to have proactive child protection, conflict resolution and student support in schools.

Mental health care through school counsel associates should be expanded. The commission believes that by deploying guidance counselors, speeding up the hiring of SCAs, and setting up support systems would be helpful to students.

It advocated for tightening gun control and storage. Strictly enforcing the mandatory safe-storage laws and holding gun owners legally accountable could prevent minors and unauthorized individuals from acquiring firearms.

Lastly, digital safeguards should be strengthened. EDCOM 2 said that advancing bicameral digital protection through legislation and cyber-safety education would help shield students from online risks, violence and predatory exposure.

The Department of Education yesterday said it would be checking on risks and vulnerabilities in every school.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla urged parents to closely monitor their children’s internet and social media activity.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said police would partner with the DepEd and DILG under the initiative of Education Secretary Sonny Angara to conduct comprehensive, site-specific security audits in all public schools.

In Bulacan, the Provincial Peace and Order Council has passed two resolutions to enhance school safety protocols in the province. — John Unson, Rainier Allan Ronda, Ramon Efren Lazaro