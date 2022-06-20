Transport woes blamed on car-centric planning, lack of infra for commuters

PUJs ply their route along EDSA-Aurora Boulevard intersection in Quezon City on Thursday, June 9, 2022. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has recently approved the P1 provisional fare hike for jeepneys in Metro Manila, Regions 3 and 4.

MANILA, Philippines — The crisis in the transport sector cannot be solved by focusing on cars, transportation reform advocacy group The Passenger Forum said Monday as it called for more infrastructure that will help pedestrians and commuters move around.

As more industries go back to on-site work, long lines at transport hubs are again becoming a common sight on social media with thousands of commuters reporting difficulty catching rides to and from work.

"While we have these observations since we have started our organization, the transport crisis made more people aware how problematic our system really is, from its car-centrism to the apparent abandonment of commuter interests in our policies and infrastructures," TPF Convener Primo Morillo said.

'Think like a commuter'

Morillo said the government has been prioritizing road-widening and elevated highways when planners should be thinking like commuters, who make up most of the people using the transportation system.

"They must be able to see things from the perspective of a commuter," he said.

"Only then will they realize that adding more train lines and [Public Utility Vehicle] routes is way better than another skyway, that a wide road is only useful if they will allot exclusive lanes for bikes and public transport, and that the interconnectivity of our public transport system must be implemented."

TPF welcomed government plans to construct transport hubs or integrated transport exchanges but cautioned that they should not forget how this will affect commuters and their routes.

"The construction of these so-called ITXs is a step in the right direction in terms of interconnectivity and it also provides commuters protection from rain, extreme heat, and even criminal elements, especially at night, but we have to ensure that it will be constructed within Metro Manila," Morillo explained.

"Otherwise, it will just be another burden for commuters, especially those who work in NCR but live in nearby provinces. If they want to construct transport hubs, in-city ITXs are the best way to go."

Walkable and commuter-friendly cities

TPF said that the government must also work to make Philippines cities commuter-friendly and walkable.

"Sidewalks are one of the casualties of our government’s penchant for road-widening. We believe that more people will choose to walk if only our sidewalks are safe, unobstructed, and wide enough," he said.

"We have seen this in commuter behavior in areas like Makati CBD, Filinvest in Alabang, BGC, and even in one of the corners of EDSA-Shaw. We only need to make walking easier and pedestrians will follow."

