NDRRMC, OCD conduct simultaneous earthquake drills

Police officers carry a mock victim during an earthquake drill at the Quezon City Police District headquarters at Camp Karingal during the 1st nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) yesterday conducted a nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill.

The drill was conducted for the second quarter of the year in preparation for disasters that may strike the Philippines, according to NDRRMC chair and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

“The continuous drills would give comfort to the Filipinos that our government and our society are ready, and that preparations are continuously being done in the face of calamities,” he said.

Lorenzana urged Filipinos to support and engage in similar activities.

“We are asking the public to continue engaging in the next earthquake drills to be led by the NDRRMC for the year 2022, as well as the various projects of the government against calamities,” he said.

The drill was held online, the eighth to be done so far.

NDRRMC executive director and OCD administrator Undersecretary Ricardo Jalad stressed the importance of unified efforts in ensuring the safety of communities.

“We can clearly see the impact of the advocacy of maintaining the safety of the community by individuals participating in such activities. This shows the progress in our awareness and the readiness of the Filipinos. We want to continue this,” Jalad said.