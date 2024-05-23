^

Headlines

Private sector access to treatment sought amid rising youth HIV cases

Helen Flores, Mayen Jaymalin - The Philippine Star
May 23, 2024 | 9:44am
Private sector access to treatment sought amid rising youth HIV cases
Participants including Philippine health official Enrique Tayag (front 3rd R) take part in the "walk to end AIDS" event to mark World Aids Day in Manila on December 2, 2023. HIV infections are soaring in the Philippines, with experts blaming online dating, poor sex education and conservative attitudes in the deeply religious country for fuelling the spread of the virus.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Alarmed by the rising cases of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) among the country’s younger individuals, Health Secretary Ted Herbosa is pushing to make antiretroviral drugs (ARV) available in the private sector.

“Because now ARV is only available through PhilHealth (Philippine Health Insurance Corp.). You can’t buy it... Probably make it available in the private sector,” he said.

Herbosa cited the availability of tuberculosis drugs in private pharmacies.

“If there are no available medicines in the TB center, go to a pharmacy and if you have a prescription, you can buy it. You use your own money. These are things we’re thinking about,” he said.

The DOH is also looking at a program where minors with HIV could get antiretroviral treatment with a doctor or guardian’s consent.

The DOH secretary noted 55 new HIV cases are recorded daily in the country, the highest in the world.

“The scariest part is really the increase with the very young… Because they’re all young, exposure on the internet, freer gender choices,” he said.

vuukle comment

HIV

PHILHEALTH
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PSA flags irregularities in Bamban Mayor Alice Guo's birth certificate

PSA flags irregularities in Bamban Mayor Alice Guo's birth certificate

18 hours ago
Based on their fact-finding investigation, PSA Assistant National Statistician Marizza Grande said Guo's mother, Amelia Leal,...
Headlines
fbtw
Divorce bill gets final House nod

Divorce bill gets final House nod

By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
A divided House of Representatives yesterday approved on third and final reading the absolute divorce bill that in nearly...
Headlines
fbtw
US approves funds for modernization of Philippine power sector

US approves funds for modernization of Philippine power sector

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
The United States Trade and Development Agency has approved the release of funds that will support efforts for the modernization...
Headlines
fbtw
House OKs enhanced social pension bills

House OKs enhanced social pension bills

By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
hree bills enhancing social pension for senior citizens and persons with disabilities were approved on third and final reading...
Headlines
fbtw
House censures Alvarez over &lsquo;seditious&rsquo; remarks

House censures Alvarez over ‘seditious’ remarks

By Shiela Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
The House of Representatives issued last night the penalty of censure against Davao del Norte 1st District Rep. Pantaleon...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
No mandatory masking amid new COVID-19 variant &ndash; DOH

No mandatory masking amid new COVID-19 variant – DOH

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
There is no need to reimpose mandatory masking and additional vaccination amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in Singapore,...
Headlines
fbtw
House OKs bill restoring NFA power to import rice

House OKs bill restoring NFA power to import rice

By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
Administration lawmakers approved on third and final reading on Tuesday the measure amending provisions of the Rice Tariffication...
Headlines
fbtw
School year starts July 29; no Saturday classes

School year starts July 29; no Saturday classes

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Marcos has approved the gradual return to the old June-to-March school calendar following concerns that the present...
Headlines
fbtw
Divorce bill narrowly hurdles House

Divorce bill narrowly hurdles House

By Cristina Chi | 17 hours ago
Under the measure, there are "limited and reasonable grounds for divorce and a petition will have to undergo judicial scrutiny...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with