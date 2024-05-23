^

Headlines

LPA east of Mindanao may become this year's first cyclone by Friday

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
May 23, 2024 | 1:06pm
LPA east of Mindanao may become this year's first cyclone by Friday
Satellite image from PAGASA as of 12:40 p.m., May 23, 2024
PAGASA / Released

MANILA, Philippines — PAGASA may raise tropical cyclone wind signals over Bicol and Eastern Visayas if the low pressure area (LPA) east of the Philippines strengthens into a tropical depression by Friday.

The LPA, last spotted 870 kilometers east of southeastern Mindanao, will intensify into a tropical depression within 24 hours, PAGASA weather specialist Ana Clauren-Jorda said in a briefing on Thursday.

Once it becomes a tropical depression, it will be named Aghon, making it the country's first cyclone of 2024.

The weather bureau said that the weather disturbance is forecast to move generally northwest until Saturday, then shift northeast by Sunday.

It is expected to stay mostly offshore, near Bicol region and Eastern Visayas. PAGASA said it will be closest to these areas on Saturday.

"The possibility of the weather disturbance approaching the area of Eastern Visayas and Bicol is not ruled out. Therefore, the possibility of landfall in the mentioned areas is not ruled out," Clauren-Jorda said in Filipino.

The potential Aghon is likely to intensify over the Philippine Sea, and may become a tropical storm by Sunday. As it moves away from the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Tuesday, the cyclone will strengthen further and may reach severe tropical storm status.

PAGASA said the expected track may still change due to broad circulation of the weather disturbance, and the uncertainty of track remains high for the first 48 hours.

What to expect

PAGASA said light to moderate with at times heavy rain is possible over Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Dinagat Islands today.

By Friday, moderate to heavy rain may affect Eastern Samar and Northern Samar, while light to moderate rain may be experienced over Bicol region, the rest of Caraga and the rest of Eastern Visayas.

The cyclone may bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rain over Catanduanes, Camarines Sur and Northern Mindanao, and light to moderate rain over Quezon province, including Polillo Islands, rest of Bicol region and rest of Eastern Visayas.

"[Aghon] could increase water levels, particularly in some dams where levels continue to drop. However, we also caution our fellow citizens because intense rains are expected in the coming days," said Marcelino Villafuerte, PAGASA deputy administrator for research and development.

PAGASA previously said the country may see up to two tropical cyclones this month as hot weather continues to affect the country.

vuukle comment

LPA

PAGASA

WEATHER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PSA flags irregularities in Bamban Mayor Alice Guo's birth certificate

PSA flags irregularities in Bamban Mayor Alice Guo's birth certificate

21 hours ago
Based on their fact-finding investigation, PSA Assistant National Statistician Marizza Grande said Guo's mother, Amelia Leal,...
Headlines
fbtw
Sacked Wescom chief denies deal with China

Sacked Wescom chief denies deal with China

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 15 hours ago
The former commander of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Command has denied entering into any agreement with China...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. hosts dinner for Chiz, other senators after shakeup

Marcos Jr. hosts dinner for Chiz, other senators after shakeup

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
President Marcos met with newly elected Senate President Francis Escudero and other senators over dinner, a day after a shakeup...
Headlines
fbtw
Divorce bill gets final House nod

Divorce bill gets final House nod

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
A divided House of Representatives yesterday approved on third and final reading the absolute divorce bill that in nearly...
Headlines
fbtw
House censures Alvarez over &lsquo;seditious&rsquo; remarks

House censures Alvarez over ‘seditious’ remarks

By Shiela Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
The House of Representatives issued last night the penalty of censure against Davao del Norte 1st District Rep. Pantaleon...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
US approves funds for modernization of Philippine power sector

US approves funds for modernization of Philippine power sector

By Michael Punongbayan | 15 hours ago
The United States Trade and Development Agency has approved the release of funds that will support efforts for the modernization...
Headlines
fbtw
Divorce bill narrowly hurdles House

Divorce bill narrowly hurdles House

By Cristina Chi | 20 hours ago
Under the measure, there are "limited and reasonable grounds for divorce and a petition will have to undergo judicial scrutiny...
Headlines
fbtw
Canadian national involved in Alitagtag drug haul indicted with drug charges

Canadian national involved in Alitagtag drug haul indicted with drug charges

By Ian Laqui | 21 hours ago
The Justice department said that it filed charges of possession of illegal drugs and use of fictitious names against Thomas...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-Wescom chief Carlos denies making deal with China

Ex-Wescom chief Carlos denies making deal with China

23 hours ago
Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, former chief of the military’s Western Command, denied agreeing on a “new model”...
Headlines
fbtw
Possible 1st cyclone for 2024: PAGASA monitors LPA east of Mindanao

Possible 1st cyclone for 2024: PAGASA monitors LPA east of Mindanao

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The cloud cluster east of southeastern Mindanao developed into an LPA this morning, according to PAGASA. 
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with