House lowers penalty, censures Alvarez for calling to withdraw support from Marcos

Philstar.com
May 23, 2024 | 4:13pm
House lowers penalty, censures Alvarez for calling to withdraw support from Marcos
MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives on Thursday censured Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez (Davao del Norte, 1st District) for his "disorderly behavior" in calling for a withdrawal of support against the president — a less harsh penalty than the suspension that was originally proposed.

Voting 186-5 with 7 abstentions, the lower chamber downgraded the recommendation of the House ethics committee to slap Alvarez with a 60-day suspension after Rep. Jurdin Jesus Romualdo (Camiguin) said it was "disproportionate" to the nature and context of Alvarez' conduct.

Censure is a formal reprimand or public statement of the House of Representatives expressing its disapproval of Alvarez' conduct.

Romualdo argued that Alvarez' remarks calling on the Armed Forces of the Philippines to withdraw their support from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. were "emotional expressions rather than intentional calls for actual harm or further political consequences."

The lawmaker, however, said that his statements were "unparliamentary and distasteful" and that his behavior that his behavior "undeniably discredited the House of Representatives."

"This approach fosters a more constructive and rehabilitative outcome allowing Rep. Alvarez to make amends and in the future be more circumspect in making statements in public," he said.

Alvarez made the remarks during one of several "prayer rallies" organized by supporters of former President Rodrigo Duterte in Tagum City on April 14.

The former House speaker called on the AFP to turn their back from the president due to the escalation of tensions in the West Philippine Sea. 

Alvarez's remarks were made after he also called for Vice President Sara Duterte to replace Marcos as president.

ALVAREZ

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

MARCOS
