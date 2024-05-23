^

Zubiri replaces Mark Villar as Senate economic affairs chair

Helen Flores - Philstar.com
May 23, 2024 | 8:26am
Zubiri replaces Mark Villar as Senate economic affairs chair
Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri presides over the public hearing of the Committee on Public Services on May 22, 2024.
Facebook / Senator Migz Zubiri

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri, who stepped down as Senate president, has been elected chair of the Senate committee on economic affairs, replacing Sen. Mark Villar.

Villar is the new chair of the Senate committee on government corporations and public enterprises.

Sen. Alan Cayetano is the new chair of the Senate committee on trade and industry and the higher, technical and vocational education committee.

Sen. Pia Cayetano will head the energy committee and Poe will head the finance committee.

Sen. Sonny Angara will head the justice and human rights committee.

Sen. Nancy Binay will head the sustainable development goals, innovation and futures thinking committee.

Sen. JV Ejercito was reelected chair of the local government committee.

Sen. Joel Villanueva is now head of the labor, employment and human resources development committee.

Sen. Raffy Tulfo is the new chair of the committee on public services.

Sen. Lito Lapid now heads the tourism committee.

Sen. Imee Marcos is the new chair of the urban planning, housing and resettlement committee.

Other panels not mentioned will remain with the same chairpersons.

