^

Headlines

Disbarred lawyer Gadon guilty of gross misconduct anew over 'falsehoods' — SC

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 23, 2024 | 4:27pm
Disbarred lawyer Gadon guilty of gross misconduct anew over 'falsehoods' â�� SC
Larry Gadon
The STAR / File photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court (SC) has found disbarred lawyer lawyer Larry Gadon guilty of gross misconduct for committing perjury and making accusations based on hearsay in the impeachment case of former Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

In a press release on Thursday, the high court said that Gadon violated Canon II, Section 11 of the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability, which prohibits lawyers from making false statements.

"His disregard for the verification requirement in impeachment complaints shows disrespect for the impeachment process, using it to advance his personal agenda rather than air genuine and legitimate grievances," the SC's press release read.

For a member of the bar, gross misconduct is punishable by disbarment. However, since Gadon was previously disbarred on June 28, 2023, for repeatedly uttering curse words and profanities on social media against journalist Raissa Robles, the SC said the penalty of disbarment would not be imposed again.

The high court also imposed a fine of P150,000 on Gadon and declared him ineligible for judicial clemency.

The case stemmed from a disbarment case filed before the Integrated Bar of the Philippines against the disbarred lawyer for "falsehoods" in the impeachment case he filed against Sereno.

The SC stated that Gadon committed perjury by making allegations in his impeachment complaint that were not based on his personal knowledge or any authentic records, which is contrary to his sworn statement in the verification attached to his complaint.

The court also noted that Gadon was aware he lacked personal knowledge or any authentic documents to support his accusation that Sereno falsified a temporary restraining order of the court. 

Despite this, he included the claim in his verified impeachment complaint, attempting to give credibility to his baseless accusation, according to the SC.

"This not only deceived the House of Representatives, but also revealed an intent to inflict unnecessary harm to the reputation of a lawyer and former member of the Court," the SC said.

"All these confirm that Gadon was motivated by a malicious intent to malign and defame Sereno," it added. 

vuukle comment

CHIEF JUSTICE MARIA LOURDES SERENO

IMPEACHMENT

LARRY GADON

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PSA flags irregularities in Bamban Mayor Alice Guo's birth certificate

PSA flags irregularities in Bamban Mayor Alice Guo's birth certificate

1 day ago
Based on their fact-finding investigation, PSA Assistant National Statistician Marizza Grande said Guo's mother, Amelia Leal,...
Headlines
fbtw
NPC probes Alice Guo&rsquo;s membership

NPC probes Alice Guo’s membership

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
The Nationalist People’s Coalition is looking into the origins of Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, who ran and won as...
Headlines
fbtw
Zubiri replaces Mark Villar as Senate economic affairs chair

Zubiri replaces Mark Villar as Senate economic affairs chair

By Helen Flores | 9 hours ago
Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri, who stepped down as Senate president, has been elected chair of the Senate committee...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. hosts dinner for Chiz, other senators after shakeup

Marcos Jr. hosts dinner for Chiz, other senators after shakeup

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
President Marcos met with newly elected Senate President Francis Escudero and other senators over dinner, a day after a shakeup...
Headlines
fbtw
Sacked Wescom chief denies deal with China

Sacked Wescom chief denies deal with China

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
The former commander of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Command has denied entering into any agreement with China...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Private sector access to treatment sought amid rising youth HIV cases

Private sector access to treatment sought amid rising youth HIV cases

By Helen Flores | 8 hours ago
Alarmed by the rising cases of human immunodeficiency virus among the country’s younger individuals, Health Secretary...
Headlines
fbtw
Divorce bill gets final House nod

Divorce bill gets final House nod

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
A divided House of Representatives yesterday approved on third and final reading the absolute divorce bill that in nearly...
Headlines
fbtw
No mandatory masking amid new COVID-19 variant &ndash; DOH

No mandatory masking amid new COVID-19 variant – DOH

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
There is no need to reimpose mandatory masking and additional vaccination amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in Singapore,...
Headlines
fbtw
House OKs bill restoring NFA power to import rice

House OKs bill restoring NFA power to import rice

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
Administration lawmakers approved on third and final reading on Tuesday the measure amending provisions of the Rice Tariffication...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with