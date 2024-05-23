^

Headlines

OFW injured in turbulent Singapore Airlines flight to undergo neck surgery — DMW

Philstar.com
May 23, 2024 | 2:47pm
OFW injured in turbulent Singapore Airlines flight to undergo neck surgery â�� DMW
Passengers of Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 from London to Singapore, which made an emergency landing in Bangkok, greet family members upon arrival at Changi Airport in Singapore on May 22, 2024. A 73-year-old British man died and more than 70 people were injured May 21, 2024 in what passengers described as a terrifying scene aboard a Singapore Airlines flight that hit severe turbulence, triggering an emergency landing in Bangkok.
AFP / Roslan Rahman

MANILA, Philippines — An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) injured on board a Singapore Airlines flight that hit severe turbulence will undergo surgery for a neck fracture, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported on Thursday. 

The DMW said the Singapore-based OFW suffered a neck fracture and back injuries after Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 encountered "sudden extreme turbulence" over Myanmar on Tuesday ten hours into its journey from London to Singapore. 

The migrant worker also sustained back injuries, but details on their treatment remain unavailable. 

The DMW described her condition as "sensitive" but stable, and said the government is making arrangements for a family member to join her as she recovers at a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, where the plane made an emergency landing. 

The high-altitude plunge left an elderly passenger dead due to suspected heart attack and over 100 people, including five Filipinos, injured. 

The DMW also reported the United Kingdom-based Filipina nurse, her two-year-old son, and her husband are in stable condition. 

The fifth Filipino passenger, a 62-year-old male, was confined at a hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) after becoming unconscious. 

The department said doctors are monitoring his condition, and a nephew based in Bangkok is assisting him. 

Singapore Airlines is covering all the expenses of the affected passengers. The plane was carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members.

"On behalf of Singapore Airlines, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased passenger. We also deeply apologize for the trauma experienced by all passengers and crew members on this flight," Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Agence France-Presse

vuukle comment

AIRLINES

AIRPLANE

OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PSA flags irregularities in Bamban Mayor Alice Guo's birth certificate

PSA flags irregularities in Bamban Mayor Alice Guo's birth certificate

23 hours ago
Based on their fact-finding investigation, PSA Assistant National Statistician Marizza Grande said Guo's mother, Amelia Leal,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. hosts dinner for Chiz, other senators after shakeup

Marcos Jr. hosts dinner for Chiz, other senators after shakeup

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
President Marcos met with newly elected Senate President Francis Escudero and other senators over dinner, a day after a shakeup...
Headlines
fbtw
Zubiri replaces Mark Villar as Senate economic affairs chair

Zubiri replaces Mark Villar as Senate economic affairs chair

By Helen Flores | 8 hours ago
Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri, who stepped down as Senate president, has been elected chair of the Senate committee...
Headlines
fbtw
Sacked Wescom chief denies deal with China

Sacked Wescom chief denies deal with China

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
The former commander of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Command has denied entering into any agreement with China...
Headlines
fbtw
House censures Alvarez over &lsquo;seditious&rsquo; remarks

House censures Alvarez over ‘seditious’ remarks

By Shiela Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
The House of Representatives issued last night the penalty of censure against Davao del Norte 1st District Rep. Pantaleon...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Divorce bill gets final House nod

Divorce bill gets final House nod

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
A divided House of Representatives yesterday approved on third and final reading the absolute divorce bill that in nearly...
Headlines
fbtw
NPC probes Alice Guo&rsquo;s membership

NPC probes Alice Guo’s membership

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
The Nationalist People’s Coalition is looking into the origins of Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, who ran and won as...
Headlines
fbtw
No mandatory masking amid new COVID-19 variant &ndash; DOH

No mandatory masking amid new COVID-19 variant – DOH

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
There is no need to reimpose mandatory masking and additional vaccination amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in Singapore,...
Headlines
fbtw
House OKs bill restoring NFA power to import rice

House OKs bill restoring NFA power to import rice

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
Administration lawmakers approved on third and final reading on Tuesday the measure amending provisions of the Rice Tariffication...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with