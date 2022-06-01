Garcia accepts CA by-pass, â€˜comfortedâ€™ to leave Comelec with capable commissioners

Garcia accepts CA by-pass, ‘comforted’ to leave Comelec with capable commissioners

MANILA, Philippines — Despite what happened, Commission on Elections Commissioner George Garcia said he is okay with the outcome of the confirmation hearings and said he is “comforted” that the poll body will still be left with capable commissioners.

The congressional Commission on Appointments on Wednesday by-passed the appointment of President Rodrigo Duterte’s picks for constitutional offices even after rescheduling hearings twice.

“Okay na lang itong nangyari sa amin, tinatanggap na lang po na maluwag sa kalooban,” Comelec Commissioner Garcia said in a press briefing after the CA adjourned sine die.

(What happened with us is okay, we’re accepting it willingly.)

The subcommittee also by-passed the appointments of Comelec chairperson Saidamen Pangarungan, Comelec commissioner Aimee Torrefranca-Neri, Commission on Audit chairperson Rizalina Justol, and Civil Service Commission chairperson Karlo Nograles.

Garcia said he remains hopeful and believes that other opportunities will be made available to them.

The CA first rescheduled the hearing on the appointments of the five officials, pointing out that its members’ hands were full as they canvassed votes for the president and vice president.

On Monday, the subcommittee met again to tackle the appointments. However, not even 30 minutes into their meeting, Sen. Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri suggested that their appointments be decided on Wednesday.

Zubiri further noted that “many of [his] colleagues” see that it should be president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. who should appoint officials into the constitutional offices despite it not being required by law.

With the CA bypass on Wednesday, Marcos Jr. would have the opportunity to choose new Comelec, COA and CSC chairs.

None of the five appointees were inside the session hall during the hearing. While Comelec’s Garcia said it would have been productive if they were given the opportunity to speak, he said at least they were not embarrassed.

“Nakakalungkot din na kahit na magsasalita kami dun pagkatapos ganoon din ‘yung patutunguhan, para din pong useless na rin and so okay na rin siguro itong nangyari na ‘to dahil at least po, hindi na rin kami napahiya sa sambayanang Pilipino,” Garcia said.

(It’s also sad that even if we were given the chance to speak but it will not change things, then it would seem useless and so maybe what happened is okay because at least, we were not embarrassed in front of the Filipino people.)

Garcia also said that he is “comforted” that the commissioners left in the poll body are capable of running the show.

“Napatunayan na po nila before kami’y na-appoint na kaya naman nilang mapahalaan ang [Comelec],” he said.

(They proved even before we were appointed that they can manage the Comelec.)

For Garcia, he said he would continue working on his personal advocacies for now and work again in the academe.

When asked if he would accept offer from the president-elect for the same position at the Comelec, he said he would take the opportunity to serve again.