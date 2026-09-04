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NBI to file human trafficking raps vs Leviste, Paras, 5 others over Recto plot

Renalyn Ramirez - Philstar.com
September 4, 2026 | 5:34pm
NBI to file human trafficking raps vs Leviste, Paras, 5 others over Recto plot
Rep. Leandro Leviste and former Negros Oriental congressman Jacinto Paras.
Lingkod Legarda Leviste via Facebook; Miguel De Guzman / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is set to file qualified human trafficking complaints against Rep. Leandro Leviste (Batangas 1st District), former lawmaker Jing Paras and five others over the alleged character assassination plot targeting Executive Secretary Ralph Recto.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag announced on Friday, September 4, that they have completed the investigation over the alleged character and assassination plot, and has recommended charges against the following individuals:

  • Leandro L. Leviste, Batangas 1st District Representative
  • Jacinto “Jing” Paras
  • Orlando E. Mendiola
  • Ruy Alberto S. Rondain
  • Patrick L. Criaga
  • Josemilio Manuel Z. Apostol
  • Alyas Ken

Rondain, Mendiola and two others are the lawyers from the Rondain and Mendiola Law firm allegedly involved in the plot against Recto, while Alyas Ken was the talent manager who was earlier arrested by authorities in a different entrapment operation, and who was allegedly in contact with Paras.

“Ang finding natin, they supposedly committed qualified human trafficking. Nandoon lahat ng elements,” Matibag said in an ambush interview. 

(We found that they supposedly committed qualified human trafficking. All the elements were present.)

A qualified human trafficking offense is non-bailable under Republic Act No. 9208 or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003, and is punishable by life imprisonment and P2 million to P5 million fine.

The complaints are set to be filed before the Department of Justice (DOJ) for preliminary investigation. Allegations against the accused have not yet been proven in court.

Matibag said they are also considering filing disbarment charges against the lawyers, and as well as an ethics complaint against Leviste.

“Malinaw ‘yung mga ebidensya. We have testimonial evidence, we have footages of CCTV, and also ‘yung pronouncements mismo ng mga inaakusahan dito pinagbasehan natin,” Matibag added.

(The evidence is clear. We have testimonial evidence, we have footage of CCTV, and even the pronouncements of the accused were used as basis.)

The allegations started in early August when an entrapment operation by NBI led to the discovery of an alleged recruitment of women to fabricate sexual misconduct allegations against Recto, and other political figures.

Leviste and Paras had denied the allegations, with Leviste accusing Matibag of “following orders” amid the NBI’s investigation.

JING PARAS

LEANDRO LEVISTE

NBI
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