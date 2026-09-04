^

Headlines

Drilling-capable Chinese ship spends 25 days in Philippine EEZ

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
September 4, 2026 | 4:38pm
Drilling-capable Chinese ship spends 25 days in Philippine EEZ
Haiyang Dizhi Shihao, a 76-meter survey vessel, was spotted inside the Philippines' EEZ.
Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — A Chinese survey ship that can drill into the seabed has spent 25 days meandering inside the Philippine exclusive economic zone, including the territorial sea of Scarborough Shoal, without permit, the Philippine Coast Guard said on Friday, September 4.

Rear Adm. Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, said the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed it has not issued a permit for the vessel to conduct scientific research. 

“She is not an ordinary research ship. Operated by the Guangzhou Marine Geological Survey under China's Ministry of Natural Resources, she is drilling-capable,” Tarriela said.

The vessel, the 76-meter Haiyang Dizhi Shihao, entered the Philippines' EEZ near-midnight on August 10, based on the satellite tracking shared by Tarriela.

It spent three weeks inside the 12-nautical-mile territorial sea of Scarborough Shoal, Tarriela said.

Satellite data shows the movements of Haiyang Dizhi Shihao from August to September 2026.
PCG spokesperson Jay Tarriela

 

Chinese ships have been a fixture at the triangular-shaped atoll since 2012, when Beijing took control of the shoal after a standoff with Philippine vessels.  

Under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, foreign marine scientific research inside another state's EEZ requires the coastal state's consent. 

The 2016 arbitral ruling in Manila's favor struck down China's nine-dash line, found that Beijing had violated Philippine sovereign rights in its EEZ, and held that Scarborough Shoal is a rock generating only a 12-nautical-mile territorial sea. China rejects the ruling.

Tarriela said the same vessel spent seven weeks surveying inside Indonesia's EEZ in the North Natuna Sea in 2021, under China Coast Guard escort, breaking off to resupply, returning, then pulling out days before the ASEAN Summit.

Even as the vessel switches off its automatic identification system from time to time, Tarriela said the Philippine side can still track it through Canada's Dark Vessel Detection program, which uses satellite radar to spot ships that are not broadcasting.

The PCG has leaned on the same system repeatedly over the past two years to track the entry of Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea, the part of the South China Sea that falls within its EEZ.    

In late May, Chinese vessels towed a 30-square-meter floating platform into the shoal—action that prompted the DFA to file a formal protest. The platform was dismantled and hauled away in mid-June.  

In September 2025, China declared a "national nature reserve" at the shoal, drawing Manila's formal diplomatic protest.

On August 4, this year, the DFA rejected new Chinese issuances tightening patrols around Scarborough Shoal and demanded they be withdrawn.
 

PCG

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Palace orders alternative learning mode in NCR, 15 areas on Sept. 4 amid habagat, haze

Palace orders alternative learning mode in NCR, 15 areas on Sept. 4 amid habagat, haze

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 12 hours ago
Malacañang has ordered schools in Metro Manila and 16 areas in Luzon to shift to alternative learning modes on...
Headlines
fbtw
Prosecutors receive copies of VP Sara&rsquo;s bank, tax records

Prosecutors receive copies of VP Sara’s bank, tax records

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
The prosecution team of the House of Representatives is now in possession of bank documents and tax records of Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
No DepEd confidential funds given to AFP, Poa confirms

No DepEd confidential funds given to AFP, Poa confirms

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
  The military never received confidential funds from the Department of Education when DepEd was headed by Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate ratings down, House up in Q2 &ndash; OCTA poll

Senate ratings down, House up in Q2 – OCTA poll

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
The Senate has retained better performance and trust ratings than the House of Representatives despite a drop in the latest...
Headlines
fbtw
Sandigan orders release of ex-DPWH chief Bonoan

Sandigan orders release of ex-DPWH chief Bonoan

By Daphne Galvez | 18 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan Fifth Division has ordered the release of former public works secretary Manuel Bonoan from “hospital...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
8 years on, Philippines yet to claim Filipino seafarer's remains from Somalia&nbsp;

8 years on, Philippines yet to claim Filipino seafarer's remains from Somalia 

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs has vowed to send fresh instructions to the Philippine embassy in Nairobi, Kenya, to press...
Headlines
fbtw
BFP chief sacked, faces graft raps

BFP chief sacked, faces graft raps

By Daphne Galvez | 18 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has sacked Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) chief Jesus Fernandez and indicted him for graft and...
Headlines
fbtw
Raps filed vs 15-year-old suspect in Tacloban shooting

Raps filed vs 15-year-old suspect in Tacloban shooting

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
Four charges of frustrated murder and six for attempted murder were filed by the Tacloban City prosecutor against the 15-year-old...
Headlines
fbtw
Monsoon to have &lsquo;severe&rsquo; impact in parts of Luzon

Monsoon to have ‘severe’ impact in parts of Luzon

By Josiah Antonio | 18 hours ago
Heavy rainfall and flooding due to the southwest monsoon will have a “severe” impact in many parts of Luzon over...
Headlines
fbtw
2 Filipino sailors killed in Hormuz attack

2 Filipino sailors killed in Hormuz attack

By Christine Boton | 18 hours ago
Two Filipino seafarers were killed after the Saudi-operated oil tanker Sidr was involved in a security incident while transiting...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with