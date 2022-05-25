^

Headlines

Confirmation hearings suspended as members attend canvassing duties

Philstar.com
May 25, 2022 | 11:47am
Confirmation hearings suspended as members attend canvassing duties
This undated photo from the Commission on Appointments website shows Sen. Panfilo Lacson at a commission hearing.
Commission on Appointments website

MANILA, Philippines —The congressional Commission on Appointments, which is tasked with vetting presidential appointees, on Wednesday suspended proceedings to allow members to focus on elections work. 

Rep. Gavini "Apol" Pancho (Bulacan, 2nd District) said that Senate Majority Floor Leader Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri and Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson made the request to suspend proceedings in two separate letters. 

"The inability of our other members to attend today's hearing physically [is] due to their performance of a constitutionally-mandated duty as part of the National Board of Canvassers for the presidential and vice-presidential elections," Pancho said.  

Lacson also asked if the committee meeting can done next week.  

Sen. Cynthia Villar, chair of the Committee on Constitutional Appointments and Offices, approved Pancho's request and said the hearing will be scheduled next week, with no one raising any objections.

The committee was supposed to meet five Duterte appointees on Wednesday to deliberate on whether to cofirm their appointments

The appointees are:

  • Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairperson Saidamen Balt Pangarungan
     
  • Comelec Commissioners George Erwin Garcia and Aimee Torrefranca-Neri 
     
  • Civil Service Commission Chairperson Karlo Alexei Nograles
     
  • Commission on Audit Chairperson Rizalina Noval Justo

"I have been in the government for more than 40 years and in that span of time, I learned that public service is simply more than just simply performing a job. It should be seen as an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of people I work...for and those I work with," Justo, who was able to address the panel before Pancho moved for a suspension, said.

Appointees to top posts at constitutional commissions like the Comelec, COA and CSC have fixed terms. — Angelica Y. Yang

2022 ELECTIONS

COMMISSION ON APPOINTMENTS

CYNTHIA VILLAR

SENATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Explainer: Why is PhilHealth hiking premium payments in June?

Explainer: Why is PhilHealth hiking premium payments in June?

By Angelica Y. Yang | 1 day ago
The Universal Health Care Act mandates the gradual yearly increase of premium rates through 2025, the year that the rate will...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Vlogger claims Rowena Guanzon now supporting Marcos

Fact check: Vlogger claims Rowena Guanzon now supporting Marcos

20 hours ago
"We can't pass a law and budget for PWDs if we don't work with them. We can't just go against it."
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo camp waves white flag at congressional canvass

Robredo camp waves white flag at congressional canvass

By Xave Gregorio | 21 hours ago
The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo will not be putting up a fight at Congress’ canvassing of votes for president...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte urges next admin to explore nuclear energy

Duterte urges next admin to explore nuclear energy

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
President Duterte has urged the incoming Marcos administration to explore the use of nuclear power as an alternative energy...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos eyes deal with India&nbsp;on generic meds manufacture

Marcos eyes deal with India on generic meds manufacture

By Edu Punay | 13 hours ago
Presumptive president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is looking into a possible agreement with India to boost local manufacture of generic...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Confirmation hearings suspended as members attend canvassing duties

Confirmation hearings suspended as members attend canvassing duties

1 hour ago
The congressional Commission on Appointments, which is tasked with vetting presidential appointees, on Wednesday suspended...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA, DOLE ready to assist Sri Lanka-based Filipinos who want to come home

DFA, DOLE ready to assist Sri Lanka-based Filipinos who want to come home

2 hours ago
While it has yet to receive repatriation requests, the Department of Foreign Affairs said it is prepared to assist home any...
Headlines
fbtw
MRT-3's Libreng Sakay extended for third straight month

MRT-3's Libreng Sakay extended for third straight month

2 hours ago
"This will allow the MRT-3 to further test its capacity and performance in accommodating up to or more than 350,000 passengers," MRT-3...
Headlines
fbtw
Government lowers Philippines GDP growth target

Government lowers Philippines GDP growth target

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 13 hours ago
The Cabinet-level Development Budget Coordination Committee has revised the target for economic growth for the year, from...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte wants sanctions versus countries not reducing carbon emissions

Duterte wants sanctions versus countries not reducing carbon emissions

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
President Duterte on Monday night said countries that do not honor climate agreements must be sanctioned even as he expressed...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with