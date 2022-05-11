^

Headlines

Choice of economic managers crucial to transition team, says Marcos Jr.

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
May 11, 2022 | 8:14pm
Choice of economic managers crucial to transition team, says Marcos Jr.
Presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks to reporters at the campaign heaquarters in Manila on May 11, 2022. Marcos on May 11 claimed victory in the presidential election, vowing to be a leader "for all Filipinos," his spokesman said.
AFP / Ron Lopez

MANILA, Philippines — Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, the presumptive president-elect, is already preparing potential appointments and on top of their priority list are economic managers.

Marcos said choosing economic managers will be among the crucial first steps.

“As you can imagine, the economic managers are going to be critical for the next several years because of the pandemic and economic crisis, something that we are looking at very carefully,” he said in a statement Wednesday at his campaign headquarters in Mandaluyong.

Marcos said he is keeping his original executive committee who helped him during the campaign, but they will also be talking to other specialists in each department.

“I continue to be guided by competence and willingness to work with the next admin, so we have removed immediately about their political leanings have been,” he added.

Marcos also said he and his transition team will focus on critical areas they discussed during the campaign like economy, price of energy, lack of jobs and infrastructure.

Marcos has been largely criticized in his campaign for his lack of concrete programs for the country as he instead hammered on his unity call in his speeches and mostly evaded forums where he could have discussed his policy proposals in detail.

He also announced the first appointment of his incoming administration—that of his running-mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, now the presumptive vice-president, who will be helming the Department of Education as chief.

