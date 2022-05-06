IBP to give legal aid for elections; Comelec launches Task Force Kontra Bigay

A volunteer feeds a sample ballot to the vote-counting machine or VCM during a trial run for the May 9, 2022 elections at San Nicolas in Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Integrated Bar of the Philippines will provide free legal aid to Comelec officials and voters in for the elections in all its chapters across the country.

The national organization of lawyers, Commission on Elections and Legal Network for Truthful Elections have signed a Memorandum of Agreement on Thursday to collaborate in protecting the sanctity of the ballot and maintaining the rule of law in the elections, the IBP said in a statement.

“Under the MOA, IBP, Comelec and Lente will work together to educate the public on the most committed offenses, monitor election irregularities and election offenses, and provide legal assistance to the electoral board members and voters encountering problems of reporting election offenses,” the IBP added.

“For its part, the [IBP] will extend free legal assistance to the Comelec and its officers and Board of Election Inspectors, Board of Canvassers, and the voters during the pre-election, election and post-election days through all election desks in all chapters,” it added.

LENTE meanwhile through its volunteer and local law school chapters will work with IBP during the elections. They will also coordinate and consult with the Comelec and IBP for a nationwide campaign for voters’ education and dissemination of election-related information.

The Comelec also launched its Facebook page Task Force Kontra Bigay on Friday where incidents of vote-buying may be reported. They also may report by sending an email at [email protected].

News5 reported that Elections Commissioner Aimee Ferolino, who heads the task force, also said reports may also be made to the local election officer, Philippine National Police or legal assistance desk of the IBP.

The Philippines has more than 60 million registered voters that are expected to cast their choices on Monday, May 9 for the 2022 national and local elections. President Rodrigo Duterte has earlier declared May 9, election day, as a non-working holiday. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from News5/Greg Gregorio