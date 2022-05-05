^

May 9 declared as special non-working holiday

Philstar.com
May 5, 2022 | 5:05pm
May 9 declared as special non-working holiday
A volunteer feeds a sample ballot to the vote-counting machine or VCM during a trial run for the May 9, 2022 elections at San Nicolas in Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
The STAR / Victor Martin

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte declared May 9, election day, as a special non-working holiday for the conduct of the national and local elections, Malacañang announced Tuesday.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea signed Proclamation 1357, which stated the need to declare May 9 as a special non-working holiday “to enable the people to properly exercise their right to vote, subject to the public health measures of the national government.”

The Commission on Elections earlier asked Duterte to declare May 9 as a special non-working holiday to ensure full participation in this year’s high stakes polls.

There are around 65.7 million locally registered voters and 1.69 million overseas voters.

Pre-election surveys show Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of a former dictator, is on track to win the elections. — with report from News5/Maricel Halili 

