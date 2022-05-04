^

Headlines

Green group to voters: Shun sample ballots, bring own 'kodigo' on election day

Philstar.com
May 4, 2022 | 2:17pm
Green group to voters: Shun sample ballots, bring own 'kodigo' on election day
File photo shows Filipino voters participating in an election.
Philstar.com / File photo

MANILA, Philippines — A waste and pollution watchdog called on voters to not litter sample ballots in schools and other designated polling centers on the election day on May 9.

In a statement Wednesday, EcoWaste Coalition asked voters to prepare their own “kodigo” of candidates to vote for.

“Aside from choosing pro-people and pro-environment candidates, we urge voters to shun ‘sample ballots’ and not litter them anywhere,” said EcoWaste Coalition national coordinator Aileen Lucero said.

She added that the Commission on Elections should enforce the ban on the distribution of sample ballots with names of candidates on election day as it “is clearly a partisan political activity.”

The group also urged candidates in the national and local elections to conduct immediately take down campaign materials from common poster areas and unauthorized places come May 10.

“Win or lose, we urge them to switch to clean-up mode and voluntarily remove campaign materials for recycling, reusing or repurposing,” Lucero said.

“Candidates should be considerate and not leave the task of clearing up our communities of campaign materials solely to government personnel,” she said, adding they should dedicate resources for the job of removing posters and stickers.

EcoWaste Coalition noted that any clean-up operations should be done in accordance with the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act and other environmental laws to protect public health and ecosystems. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

 

2022 ELECTIONS

2022 POLLS

ECOWASTE COALITION

ENVIRONMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
INC formally endorses presidential bid of Bongbong Marcos
play

INC formally endorses presidential bid of Bongbong Marcos

19 hours ago
The INC has an estimated 3 million members in the Philippines and in over 150 countries and territories overseas. It was founded...
Headlines
fbtw
Publishing survey results close to polls not prohibited &ndash; Comelec

Publishing survey results close to polls not prohibited – Comelec

By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
Survey firms are not prohibited from publishing survey results close to election day, the Commission on Elections yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo unveils 5-point economic recovery plan

Robredo unveils 5-point economic recovery plan

By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
Less than a week before the elections, presidential candidate and Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday unveiled her five-point...
Headlines
fbtw
Raps mulled vs ex-BuCor OIC for perjury

Raps mulled vs ex-BuCor OIC for perjury

By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
The Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption is reportedly planning to file a perjury complaint against former Bureau of Corrections...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Vancouver consulate opens doors for in-person voting

Vancouver consulate opens doors for in-person voting

1 minute ago
The Philippine Consulate in Vancouver said voters may go to the foreign service post from May 3 to 8, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Headlines
fbtw
Over 1,200 Catholic clergy endorse Robredo-Pangilinan in &lsquo;battle for truth&rsquo;

Over 1,200 Catholic clergy endorse Robredo-Pangilinan in ‘battle for truth’

By Xave Gregorio | 10 minutes ago
The bishops, priests and deacons who make up the Clergy for the Moral Choice said they had to break from the Church’s...
Headlines
fbtw
US-based Filipinos tap Washington lawmakers to take action on Facebook trolls

US-based Filipinos tap Washington lawmakers to take action on Facebook trolls

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 hour ago
Filipinos will be lobbying with lawmakers in the United States to take action against the trolls on Facebook after it found...
Headlines
fbtw
NEA, electric cooperatives working to ensure stable power for 2022 elections

NEA, electric cooperatives working to ensure stable power for 2022 elections

1 hour ago
The National Electrification Administration (NEA) said it is working with 121 electric cooperatives across the country to...
Headlines
fbtw
Pacquiao a dark horse but still in the race &mdash; campaign manager

Pacquiao a dark horse but still in the race — campaign manager

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
With a voter support of 7%, Pacquiao overtook Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso for the third spot...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with