Respect voice of majority, PDP-Laban faction says as 'destabilization' floated

Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
April 18, 2022 | 6:52pm
Members of the Cusi wing of PDP-Laban clench their fists in the signature pose of President Rodrigo Duterte during their national convention on September 8, 2021.
Another EDSA 'will destroy and damage our institutions,' faction of former Cory party warns

MANILA, Philippines — The voice of the majority should be respected, President Rodrigo Duterte's political party said Monday after presidential candidates on Sunday reacted to supposed threats of "destabilization" after the May elections as the party also took a dig at the 1986 revolution that first brought it to power.

Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson and former defense secretary Norberto Gonzales raised the possibility of "destabilization" under the presidency of their rival, presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. 

Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, at the same event, criticized Vice President Leni Robredo after being baited with a question about a supposed threat from her that there would be trouble if she does not win.

There is no record of her ever actually saying this, prompting Lacson to repeatedly ask the reporter whether the vice president really made such a remark.

Lacson said Marcos, who consistently topped the voters' preference surveys, should not win in because the country would "end up in destabilization." The country needs a leader who is "color blind" to politics and "who can genuinely unite the people," Lacson added. 

Gonzales echoed Lacson's view, saying there are many issues linked to the Marcos family.

Melvin Matibag, secretary-general of the Duterte-led PDP-Laban faction, said another uprising similar to the EDSA Revolution should not be allowed to damage or destroy the country's institutions. The faction is supportive of Marcos' candidacy but Duterte has so far said he will be remain neutral in the presidential race despite being the chairman of the party.

READ: Cusi faction's endorsement of Marcos shows illegitimacy, PDP-Laban stalwart Pimentel says

"The PDP Laban position has always been to respect the voice of the people and the Constitution we all signed up for. The party believes in the Filipino voters. The voice of the majority should prevail. We cannot allow another EDSA to destroy and damage our institutions," Matibag said in a statement.

The original PDP-Laban was a coalition of opposition parties during the Marcos dictatorship. President Corazon Aquino, who replaced Ferdinand Marcos after the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution, was a member of PDP-Laban.

Matibag expressed belief that the destabilization fears stemmed from the view of some presidential aspirants that they do not prefer a Marcos-Carpio victory in the elections because they predict that the "yellow camp" or the supporters of the Aquino family would not rest in seizing power outside of the polls.

Marcos' runningmate is Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, daughter of Duterte and also the frontrunner in surveys on voters' preferred candidate for vice president.  

"We must choose our leaders through honest and orderly elections. After the elections, we should all unite towards a common goal, towards progress. We in the PDP-Laban respect the voice of the majority. For us, that is the spirit of democracy," Matibag said.

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

ISKO MORENO

ISKO MORENO DOMAGOSO

LENI ROBREDO

MELVIN MATIBAG

PANFILO LACSON

PDP-LABAN
