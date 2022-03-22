^

Headlines

Cusi faction's endorsement of Marcos shows illegitimacy, PDP-Laban stalwart Pimentel says

Philstar.com
March 22, 2022 | 12:48pm
Cusi faction's endorsement of Marcos shows illegitimacy, PDP-Laban stalwart Pimentel says
This August 2018 photo shows the administration PDP-Laban before political differences led to fractures in the party.
The STAR / Boy Santos, file

MANILA, Philippines — The endorsement of presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. by a faction of the PDP-Laban shows it is not the original party, Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Pimentel, a party stalwart and son of founder Aquilino "Nene" Pimentel Jr., is with a rival faction seeking recognition from the Commission on Elections as the legitimate PDP-Laban party. Recognition will mean, among other things, access to copies of election returns.

"With this latest action from [Energy Secretary Alfonso] Cusi and his cohorts, they have manifested that they are total strangers to PDP LABAN. They don’t even know that PDP LABAN was established to oppose the Marcos dictatorship. Time for Comelec to dismiss the petition of these usurpers!" Pimentel said on his Twitter account.

PDP-Laban was formed in the 1980s as an opposition coalition against the Marcos dictatorship. The party was formed by the merger of Partido Demokratiko Pilipino founded Pimentel's father and Lakas ng Bayan led by then Sen. Benigno "Ninoy  Aquino Jr. 

"In Germany for example, a political party formed to oppose Adolf Hitler will definitely not support an Adolf Hitler Jr.," Pimentel said. "Logic lang 'yan (That is simple logic). We have to be Consistent with the PDP LABAN history, struggles, deaths, and party constitution!"

Pimentel was Senate president early in the Duterte administration but resigned in May 2018 to focus on his reelection camapign.

PDP-Laban split

Since 2016, the party has rebranded itself in Duterte's image as its membership grew. It redesigned its party logo to incorporate Duterte's signature clenched fist and styled itself as "Partido Demokratiko Pilipino" without Aquino's Laban. 

The party began to fracture in early 2021 after Pacquiao mentioned he might run for president and that he would focus on addressing corruption in government. Duterte, who has repeatedly proclaimed a hard line against corruption, took offense at the suggestion there was corruption in his administration and began criticizing the boxer-turned-politican.

By August 2021, the Cusi faction had managed to call a national assembly despite party president Pacquiao's protests. They declared party positions vacant and elected Cusi as party president and Duterte as its chair.

Duterte said then that it was Pimentel's "mistake" of thrusting Pacquiao to the helm of the party that led to the infighting that split PDP-Laban.

"Ang nagkamali diyan si Koko, hindi si Pacquiao. Pacquiao does not know anything," Duterte said at the national assembly.

(Koko made a mistake, not Pacquiao. Pacquiao does not know anything.)

Pacquiao is running for president under an allied regional party while a series of substitutions and withdrawals left Cusi's PDP-Laban faction without a standard-bearer until it decided to back Marcos. — Jonathan de Santos

2022 ELECTIONS

BONGBONG MARCOS

KOKO PIMENTEL

PDP-LABAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Local officials push 'best of both worlds' Robredo-Sara Duterte ticket

Local officials push 'best of both worlds' Robredo-Sara Duterte ticket

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 20 hours ago
A group supporting the presidential bid of Robredo and the vice presidential bid of Duterte-Carpio launched “ROSA 2022”...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo vows to end padrino system in government

Robredo vows to end padrino system in government

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
Presidential hopeful Vice President Leni Robredo vowed to end the padrino or palakasan system under her administration.
Headlines
fbtw
PDP-Laban faction to endorse presidential bet today

PDP-Laban faction to endorse presidential bet today

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
The PDP-Laban faction composed of the allies of President Duterte is expected to announce today the presidential candidate...
Headlines
fbtw
Pacquiao to Marcos: Let's do one-on-one debate

Pacquiao to Marcos: Let's do one-on-one debate

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
“Baka nahihiya siya sa maraming aattend. Okay sa akin mag-debate kaming dalawa lang. Tignan natin kung ang plataporma...
Headlines
fbtw
FPJ, LGBTQ+ groups announce support for Marcos-Duterte
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 14 hours ago
Actors and artists under the Filipinos for Peace, Justice and Prosperity Movement and LGBTQ+ cause-oriented group United Beki of the Philippines declared their support for the Unity tandem of presidential candidate...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Pacquiao wants to end contractualization if elected president

Pacquiao wants to end contractualization if elected president

19 minutes ago
The standard bearer of PROMDI also said he will push for an “across the board” salary standardization scheme...
Headlines
fbtw
More than half of voters want Duterte policies improved but continued &mdash; survey

More than half of voters want Duterte policies improved but continued — survey

23 minutes ago
"This survey reflects one of the main criteria for how the voters will decide in the May 9 election," WRN's report ...
Headlines
fbtw
PDP-Laban declares support for Marcos

PDP-Laban declares support for Marcos

4 hours ago
"We are glad the PDP-Laban has joined the bandwagon of support for the BBM-Sara UniTeam of major political parties in the...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipinos assisted in leaving Ukraine now at 382

Filipinos assisted in leaving Ukraine now at 382

4 hours ago
In a Twitter post on Tuesday morning, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Arriola said the department helped bring home 330...
Headlines
fbtw
With start of local campaigning, PNP reminds local election candidates to follow protocols

With start of local campaigning, PNP reminds local election candidates to follow protocols

4 hours ago
“They should make sure that proper coordination with authorities concerned to assist them in the security and crowd...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with