Isko Moreno to copy, implement laws affecting BARMM
 


Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
February 22, 2022 | 12:00am





 
Photo dated February 8, 2022 shows Aksyon Demokratiko standard-bearer and Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno speaking at his proclamation rally at the Kartilya ng Katipunan in Manila City.
Philstar.com / Franco Luna
 


MANILA, Philippines — Presidential aspirant and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno will just “copy” the existing policies being enforced to preserve peace and prosperity in Mindanao’s Bangsamoro region.


“What is good here is I will just copy and implement policies,” he told reporters during his visit to Buluan town, Maguindanao which is part of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) on Sunday.


He said a “meeting of minds” and an “agreement” between the Moreno presidency and the BARMM government would have to be made for laws that affect the Bangsamoro region to improve the lives of its residents.

Moreno visited Maguindanao on Sunday to attend the oath taking of around 20,000 members of the United Bangsamoro Justice Party led by Maguindanao 2nd District Rep. Esmael Mangudadatu, who previously endorsed the standard bearer of Aksyon Demokratiko.

He was joined by his senatoriables Carl Balita, Jopet Sison and Samira Gutoc, who hails from the Bangsamoro region, particularly the war-torn Marawi City.


Also joining the Aksyon Demokratiko party was former Department of Agrarian Reform secretary John Castriciones, also president of the Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte National Executive Coordinating Committee that previously endorsed Moreno’s bid for the presidency.


After the oath taking, Moreno and Mangudadatu toured the Maguindanao methane natural gas facility, which the presidential bet said could be “a key for Mindanao to grow and become rich.”


 










 









