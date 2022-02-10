

















































 
























Senatorial bet Piñol: 'Winning the elections is not the name of the game'
 


Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
February 10, 2022 | 3:58pm





 
Senatorial bet PiÃ±ol: 'Winning the elections is not the name of the game'
MANILA, Philippines — Former Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel "Manny" Piñol said Thursday that the goal of elections is not always about winning, after noting that he was not at the top of the surveys of candidates to the Senate.


Piñol, who also used to chair of the Mindanao Development Authority, is on the senatorial slate of Sen. Panfilo "Ping Lacson" and running mate Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III. 


"You know, winning an election is not the name of the game. Presenting our advocacies, presenting ourselves to the people, volunteering to serve this country, I think is what matters in this elections," Piñol said during a press conference with reporters on Thursday. 


He noted that he "hasn't been figuring" in surveys since he was in the 24th place among the top senatorial picks of selected people who answered a recent survey.


"Am I worried? No. The mere fact that I was able to bring my advocacies to the national, political stage, is victory enough for me. You know the elections are not just about winning. Elections are about presenting your advocacies and leaving the judgment to the people to decide whether your advocacies are worth supporting, whether your advocacy would change their lives," Piñol said. 


He added that he believes people have a reason to vote for presidential aspirant Lacson because the latter is focused on addressing issues that are "constant" such as criminality, corruption and illegal drugs. 


Meanwhile, senatorial bet and health advocate Dr. Minguita Padilla who is also on the Lacson-Sotto slate, appealed to the people to choose their leaders based on their platforms, and not relying solely on surveys. 


"Know the [platforms] of the candidates who are running. Don't listen first...to the surveys. That's up to the candidates to use as guidance, but don't let that shape your decision at the moment. The campaign has just started. Open your eyes, open your ears, open your hearts to the candidates who talk to your heart," she said. 


Lacson, who is running as Partido Reporma's standard-bearer, ranked fifth in a recent Pulse Asia Survey conducted last year, but he has said he remains hopeful that things will still change in the run-up to elections. 


READ: After placing 5th in presidential poll, Lacson believes there is still a chance of winning


During the event, Lacson said he won't be sad if he loses this year's elections. 


"Winning or losing the election in May is both a blessing for me. If I win, it's a blessing that comes with a sacrifice. If I lose, it's a blessing on the part of my family, friends and supporters," he said in Filipino. 


"I won't be disappointed...I won't be discouraged. In fact, I won't even feel sad if I lose on May 9. As I said, it is a blessing. I weighed everything before running in the elections," he added. 


 










 









