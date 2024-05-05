^

CA sets hearing for DMW Secretary Cacdac, 8 army generals this month

May 5, 2024
CA sets hearing for DMW Secretary Cacdac, 8 army generals this month
Hans Leo Cacdac
MANILA, Philippines — The bicameral Commission on Appointments (CA) is set to scrutinize the appointment of Hans Cacdac as secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers this month.

Confirmation hearings will also be held this month for 25 other new appointees, composed of eight military generals and 17 career diplomats, said Rep. Johnny T. Pimentel (Surigao del Sur, 2nd District), who is also assistant minority leader at the CA.

“We would encourage the public to send to the CA Secretariat any information, written report, or complaints or oppositions to the appointees,” Pimentel said.

Cacdac, a long-time career official who has served various roles related to the welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), was appointed DMW chief by President Marcos Jr. on April 25. 

His ad-interim appointment comes nearly a year after he was designated officer-in-charge of the DMW following the death of then-Secretary Susan Ople in August 2023. 

The Constitution grants the 25-member CA authority to assess the competence, fitness, and character of key presidential appointees and decide on their approval or rejection.

The bicameral commission is composed of 12 members from the House of Representatives and 12 from the Senate, with the Senate President serving as the ex-officio presiding officer.

In March, the CA deferred the appointment of an army general after his wife accused him of domestic abuse and failing to provide financial support to their children.

The eight army generals set to face the CA this month are the following, according to Pimentel:

  • Lt. Gen. Fernando Reyeg, Armed Forces deputy chief of staff for operations;
  • Air Force Maj. Gen. Pablo Rustria Jr., commander of Air Installation and Base Development Command;
  • Air Force Brig. Gen. Genaro Menor, deputy wing commander of  Tactical Operations Wing Eastern Mindanao;
  • Marine Brig. Gen. Gregorio Hernandez Jr., commander of Combat Support Brigade;
  • Army Brig. Gen. Romulus Joseph Canieso, chief of the unified command staff of the Northern Luzon Command;
  • Commodore Felipe Bautista;
  • Commodore Diosdado Caluya Jr.; and
  • Commodore Vincent Sibala.

The latest group of career diplomats who are awaiting their confirmation hearings is headed by Ambassadors Paul Raymond Cortes and Celeste Vinzon-Balatbat. They have both been promoted to the rank of Chief of Mission I.

Cortes currently serves as the country’s ambassador to Portugal, while Vinzon-Balatbat is the Philippine envoy to Chile.

