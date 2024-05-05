Toxic red tide detected in 4 areas — BFAR

Customers shop for fresh seafood at a wet market in Manila on March 5, 2009.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) reported that four areas have exceeded the permissible limit for Paralytic Shellfish Poison (PSP), commonly known as toxic red tide, as of May 3.

The following areas have been identified as the sites where toxic red tide has been detected:

coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol;

Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar;

Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur; and

coastal waters of San Benito in Surigao del Norte

"All types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang gathered from the areas mentioned above are NOT SAFE for human consumption," BFAR said.

Other seafoods like fresh fish, squids, shrimps and crabs, can still be eaten if they are thoroughly washed and their internal organs are removed, the bureau added.

Toxic red tide is caused by harmful algal blooms, which can result to severe health problems when shellfish and other seafood are contaminated.