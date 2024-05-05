^

Headlines

Toxic red tide detected in 4 areas — BFAR

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
May 5, 2024 | 10:01am
Toxic red tide detected in 4 areas â�� BFAR
Customers shop for fresh seafood at a wet market in Manila on March 5, 2009.
AFP / Jay Directo

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) reported that four areas have exceeded the permissible limit for Paralytic Shellfish Poison (PSP), commonly known as toxic red tide, as of May 3.

The following areas have been identified as the sites where toxic red tide has been detected:

  • coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol;
  • Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar;
  • Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur; and
  • coastal waters of San Benito in Surigao del Norte

"All types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang gathered from the areas mentioned above are NOT SAFE for human consumption," BFAR said. 

Other seafoods like fresh fish, squids, shrimps and crabs, can still be eaten if they are thoroughly washed and their internal organs are removed, the bureau added.

Toxic red tide is caused by harmful algal blooms, which can result to severe health problems when shellfish and other seafood are contaminated.

vuukle comment

BFAR

BUREAU OF FISHERIES AND AQUATIC RESOURCES

RED TIDE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
After 22 years, 145 employees of IBC receive retirement pay

After 22 years, 145 employees of IBC receive retirement pay

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
After more than two decades, 145 former employees of state-run Intercontinental Broadcasting Corp., some of whom are grappling...
Headlines
fbtw
COA: Remulla highest paid in Cabinet last year

COA: Remulla highest paid in Cabinet last year

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla took home the biggest paycheck among the Cabinet members of President Marcos in 2023,...
Headlines
fbtw
New technique may save stroke, cardiac arrest patients

New technique may save stroke, cardiac arrest patients

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
With reports of people getting sick in the country due to dangerous heat index levels brought by the El Nino phenomenon, a...
Headlines
fbtw
China warships spotted in southern Philippines waters

China warships spotted in southern Philippines waters

By Roel Pareño | 11 hours ago
Four Chinese warships were spotted on Thursday passing through Sibutu Passage off Tawi-Tawi, reportedly close enough for residents...
Headlines
fbtw
'Hindi kami duwag': PCG addresses criticisms on latest water cannon incident

'Hindi kami duwag': PCG addresses criticisms on latest water cannon incident

By James Relativo | 18 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) brushed off public criticisms regarding their response to the latest harassment of China...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec eyes limit on substitution period for bets

Comelec eyes limit on substitution period for bets

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
The Commission on Elections is looking at imposing a limit on the period when substitutes can replace candidates who withdraw...
Headlines
fbtw
LTFRB assures commuters: No impending fare hike

LTFRB assures commuters: No impending fare hike

11 hours ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has assured commuters that there is no impending fare hike even as...
Headlines
fbtw
China embassy claims arrangement with WESCOM on Ayungin resupply

China embassy claims arrangement with WESCOM on Ayungin resupply

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
Repeatedly rebuffed of its claim that a special deal exists with the Philippines regarding the BRP Sierra Madre in the Ayungin...
Headlines
fbtw
Quiboloy case transfer request submitted

Quiboloy case transfer request submitted

By Nillicent Bautista | 11 hours ago
The Office of the Court Administrator, which is under the Supreme Court, has submitted its recommendation on the request of...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with