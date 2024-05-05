16 areas could hit 'danger' level heat index
MANILA, Philippines — A total of 16 areas in the Philippines are forecast to fall under the "danger" heat index classification on Sunday, PAGASA said.
In its two-day heat index forecast, the state weather bureau said some parts of the country could record heat indices ranging from 42 degrees Celsius to 48°C.
Heat index, referred to as the apparent temperature, factors in both relative humidity and the actual air temperature, providing a measure of how hot it feels.
Based on its heat index chart, PAGASA said an area could fall under “danger” level if it records apparent temperature of 42°C to 51°C.
These are the areas that could hit “danger” level on Sunday:
48°C
- Appari, Cagayan
47°C
- Dagupan City, Pangasinan
45°C
- Virac (Synop), Catanduanes
44°C
- Laoag, Ilocos Norte
- Bacnotan, La Union
43°C
- Tuguegarao City, Cagayan
- Masbate City, Masbate
42°C
- MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte
- ISU, Echague, Nueva Ecija
- Casiguran, Aurora
- Puerto Princesa City, Palawan
- Cuyo, Palawan
- Mambusao, Capiz
- La Granja, La Carlota, Negros Occidental
- Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur
- Cotabato City, Maguindanao
Easterlies affecting rest of Philippines
Meanwhile, PAGASA said easterlies or localized storms affecting the country could dampen Metro Manila and the rest of the country with partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms on Sunday.
PAGASA cautioned the public of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.
