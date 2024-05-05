^

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
May 5, 2024 | 11:10am
16 areas could hit 'danger' level heat index
Pedestrians use different things like umbrellas and small electric fans to cope with the intense heat while crossing the street in Cubao, Quezon City on April 25, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 16 areas in the Philippines are forecast to fall under the "danger" heat index classification on Sunday, PAGASA said.

In its two-day heat index forecast, the state weather bureau said some parts of the country could record heat indices ranging from 42 degrees Celsius to 48°C.

Heat index, referred to as the apparent temperature, factors in both relative humidity and the actual air temperature, providing a measure of how hot it feels.

Based on its heat index chart, PAGASA said an area could fall under “danger” level if it records apparent temperature of 42°C to 51°C.

These are the areas that could hit “danger” level on Sunday:

48°C

  • Appari, Cagayan

47°C

  • Dagupan City, Pangasinan

45°C

  • Virac (Synop), Catanduanes 

44°C

  • Laoag, Ilocos Norte
  • Bacnotan, La Union

43°C

  • Tuguegarao City, Cagayan
  • Masbate City, Masbate

42°C

  • MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte
  • ISU, Echague, Nueva Ecija
  • Casiguran, Aurora
  • Puerto Princesa City, Palawan
  • Cuyo, Palawan
  • Mambusao, Capiz
  • La Granja, La Carlota, Negros Occidental 
  • Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur
  • Cotabato City, Maguindanao

Easterlies affecting rest of Philippines

Meanwhile, PAGASA said easterlies or localized storms affecting the country could dampen Metro Manila and the rest of the country with partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms on Sunday.

PAGASA cautioned the public of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

