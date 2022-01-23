

















































 
























Angelica Y. Yang
January 23, 2022





 
After placing 5th in presidential poll, Lacson believes there is still a chance of winning
“We have so many problems, and the solution can only come from tough leaders – those with ability, honesty and bravery,” Sen. Panfilo Lacson told a lively crowd at the Lingayen Civic Center in Pangasinan.
MANILA, Philippines — Presidential aspirant Panfilo "Ping" Lacson said on Saturday evening that there is still a chance of winning as he remains hopeful that things may still change in the months leading up to elections. 


This comes after a Pulse Asia Survey recently ranked the Partido Reporma standard bearer as the fifth highest among the presidential bets. 



"There is still a chance [of winning]. We shouldn't lose hope. I'm always inspired by my supporters, especially the ones who are on the ground, spending their own money and quietly working," Lacson said in Filipino during "The Jessica Soho Presidential Interviews."


With the elections being three months away, many things can still happen, the senator added.




'Serving the poor'


While she has the shortest experience in politics, Vice President Leni Robredo said she has already been a public servant for years.


"I've seen all sides of the coin. I've been a development worker for a very long time," she said in Tagalog. 


Robredo, who is running as an independent candidate, said that she has focused on serving the poor, keeping this as a priority when she eventually became a congresswoman and vice president. 


According to her, an official sitting in the highest position of the country must have his or her heart set on helping the poor. 


Meanwhile, Aksyon Demokratiko bet "Isko" Moreno Domagoso said he has been working in the government for 23 years, emphasizing that he started out from humble beginnings.


"I've worked with the national government as being undersecretary of DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development). I've seen the country and I saw it and... [I] know the real situation of our people," he said. 


 


'A sacrifice'


Lacson said that taking on the highest executive position in the land is "a sacrifice."


"This is my last hurrah in terms of service. There are huge problems in our country. It would be a waste if I did not lend my experience, my competence, and track record. I think I can still do something, that's why I decided to run," he said. 


Retired boxer Pacquiao, who is running under the Cebu-based Abag Promdi, also said he decided to run for the presidency because he believes he can help the country solve its problems. 


He called for good governance, an honest government, and putting abusive politicians behind bars, among others. 


 










 









