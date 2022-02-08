

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Away from home towns, Marcos-Duterte kicks off grand 'UniTeam' campaign at giant arena
 


Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
February 8, 2022 | 5:03pm





 
Away from home towns, Marcos-Duterte kicks off grand 'UniTeam' campaign at giant arena
This undated file photo shows presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and his running-mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio in a campaign caravan.
Lakas-CMD release
 


MANILA, Philippines — Survey frontrunners Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio held their proclamation rally in front of thousands of Filipinos at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on Tuesday.


The event, a pre-ticketed program and livestreamed on Facebook page of Uniteam BBM-Sara, drew thousands of supporters to the arena in Bulacan province, despite the raging COVID-19 pandemic.



Lawyer Vic Rodriguez, Marcos’ spokesperson, said ahead of the proclamation rally that the campaign picked Philippine Arena because of its capacity to seat thousands of their supporters.


Candidates have either chosen their hometowns or started caravans from their residences. The UniTeam said: "Other aspirants are also expected to conduct their proclamation rallies today, but they will be held at smaller venues."


The Philippine Arena meanwhile can sit up to 55,000 but attendees have been limited to 25,000 due to pandemic.


Bid endorsement


Initially, Marcos meant to have President Rodrigo Duterte as his running-mate, but after a flurry of withdrawals, the chief executive ended up throwing out all his bids to join the 2022 national elections.


Still, at his proclamation rally, Marcos shared the stage with the president's daughter. Their tandem saw the unification not only of the Marcos and Duterte clans, but of the country’s most prominent political families. Critics dubbed the UniTeam as "unholy" while political analysts said gathering of families as a way to keep themselves in power. 


RELATED: Marcos 'no longer aligned' with admin but hopeful for alliance with Sara Duterte


But Marcos has yet to gain the endorsement of the Duterte patriarch, despite active courting. He admitted that, after all, every candidate would want the backing of the incumbent president.


Rodriguez said the UniTeam did not reach out to the team of President Duterte, citing his health and safety.


On the eve of the proclamation rally, the president has yet to bare his pick for his successor.


In a taped address to the people, Duterte said candidates have communicated to him and asked for his support. "I may, in the end, if I see that it would be—my advice and maybe endorsement would help if need. But at this time, I am saying that I am not supporting anybody," he added partly in Filipino.


Although still without Duterte’s endorsement, the UniTeam’s bid has the backing of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy who fashions himself as “appointed son of god” and who is currently wanted by US authorities for a slew of charges, including sex trafficking.


‘Unity’


For his presidential run, Marcos said he "will bring...unifying leadership back to our country."


He accounts his lead in pre-elections survey to this message that he said resonated with Filipinos. He said in a recent interview with former broadcaster Korina Sanchez: "I suppose, again, it’s the message that we’re putting across, that of unity, is being recognized by Filipinos."


For Marcos, the unity he proposes is not about politics, but only in being united in recognizing Filipinos


He continued in Filipino: "If you do not like me, then help on your own but we should be helping each other, be united. I am not saying unite in politics. What I am saying is let us agree that us Filipinos, no one else will help us but ourselves."


Since Marcos’ announcement of his bid to this day of their proclamation rally, strong opposition from wide sectors of society and victims of his father’s brutal martial law regime continues to ring loud.


Legal challenges have also been filed at the Commission on Elections, and although Marcos has been cleared of some, petitioners vowed that the fight is not over and they will take him up to the country’s highest court.


Marcos said he hopes to win his critics and even Martial Law victims with his good programs and sincerity — even as he refuses to apologize for the atrocities of his father’s regime and questions data and facts on it.


 










 



 





2022 ELECTIONS
2022 POLLS
BONGBONG MARCOS
SARA DUTERTE

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







LIVE updates: 2022 Campaign Trail







LIVE updates: 2022 Campaign Trail



By PhilstarLIVE |
11 hours ago 


The campaign season will officially start on February 8 and will end on May 7.








Headlines
fbtw













Suspended lawyer Gadon faces criminal raps over vulgar video vs journalist







Suspended lawyer Gadon faces criminal raps over vulgar video vs journalist



By Kristine Joy Patag |
10 hours ago 


Journalist Raissa Robles has filed multiple criminal complaints against now-suspended lawyer Larry Gadon over his profanity-laced...








Headlines
fbtw













Lorraine Badoy's threat of raps over fact-check an affront to people's right to know &mdash; groups







Lorraine Badoy's threat of raps over fact-check an affront to people's right to know — groups



By Kristine Joy Patag |
8 hours ago 


"By attacking the fact-checkers, [Undersecretary] Badoy made it clear which sides she stands on the battle for truth....








Headlines
fbtw













OCTA: Five Metro Manila cities now at low risk for COVID-19







OCTA: Five Metro Manila cities now at low risk for COVID-19



By Franco Luna |
6 hours ago 


"The rest of the National Capital Region and other local government units in NCR are still under moderate risk. Continued...








Headlines
fbtw













COA: Ombudsman management too top-heavy







COA: Ombudsman management too top-heavy



By Delon Porcalla |
20 hours ago 


Auditors from the Commission on Audit have discovered that the Office of the Ombudsman’s management team is top-heavy,...








Headlines
fbtw





 




Latest









Duterte prepares to leave Palace early







Duterte prepares to leave Palace early



By Alexis Romero |
13 minutes ago 


President Rodrigo Duterte revealed that he is already preparing to leave Malacañang and that he has started packing...








Headlines
fbtw













Lacson after Duterte comment: We will run as if nobody endorsed us







Lacson after Duterte comment: We will run as if nobody endorsed us



By Angelica Y. Yang |
1 hour ago 


He said this in reaction to President Rodrigo Duterte's earlier statement that he is not supporting any presidential aspirant...








Headlines
fbtw













Agencies seek to complete, present 'new normal' roadmap to Duterte early March







Agencies seek to complete, present 'new normal' roadmap to Duterte early March



By Alexis Romero |
2 hours ago 


Officials seek to finish the Philippines' "new normal" roadmap by next month, President Rodrigo Duterte's pandemic response...








Headlines
fbtw













Robredo&rsquo;s campaign kicks off in hometown Naga with promise of new politics







Robredo’s campaign kicks off in hometown Naga with promise of new politics



By Xave Gregorio |
2 hours ago 


Vice President Leni Robredo returned to her roots in Naga City to launch her campaign for the presidency, promising to bring...








Headlines
fbtw













Duterte ignores Senate panel's Pharmally probe report


 




Duterte ignores Senate panel's Pharmally probe report



By Alexis Romero |
2 hours ago 


President Rodrigo Duterte brushed aside the Senate Blue Ribbon committee's recommendations on the government's allegedly overpriced...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with