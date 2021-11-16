

































































 




   







   















Headlines
                        
Marcos 'no longer aligned' with admin but hopeful for alliance with Sara Duterte
                        

                           
Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
November 16, 2021 | 5:09pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Marcos 'no longer aligned' with admin but hopeful for alliance with Sara Duterte
This photo posted by presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos on his Facebook page on November 15 shows him visiting Batangas province.
Facebook, Bongbong Marcos
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Changes in the political landscape have made it inaccurate to say that presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. is an ally of the Duterte administration, although his spokesperson stressed the campaign is hopeful of forging the "strongest alliance" with Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, a vice-presidential candidate and the president's daughter.



"I think it’s not accurate to say that we have aligned or aligning with the administration because obviously, the administration has its own candidate," lawyer Vic Rodriguez, spokesperson of the ousted dictator's son, told reporters Tuesday.





Marcos, in an interview with CNN Philippines in early October, said that they are "allies in the administration." But Rodriguez said Tuesday that this was "before everything happened."



"That’s why I’m putting it in the proper context and as much as possible trying to be precise," he said.



But what has changed since then?



Marcos wanted President Duterte as VP bet



When he filed his Certificate of Candidacy in October, Marcos said that he initially picked President Rodrigo Duterte to run for vice president alongside him. But Duterte said then that he was retiring from politics.



The president however changed his mind and on Monday filed to be a substitute candidate for senator.



Duterte also accompanied his long-time aide, Sen. Bong Go last Saturday when he filed his certificate of candidacy for president last Saturday.



Rodriguez said the Marcos campaign is not fazed by Go's entry into the presidential race, saying they have always considered other candidates as strong contenders.



"As to how it will affect our numbers, I do not know. But in our campaign, we are only working on improving and going beyond what we are doing so that as the election nears, our local and national alliances will continue to be stronger," he added in Filipino.



Duterte over the weekend said in a video on pro-administration page Banat By that he never said he would support Marcos, claiming without giving evidence that the former senator is "pro-communist."



Apart from the circumstances of the campaign, it is unclear whether Marcos disagrees with any of the policies of the Duterte administration.



The Sara factor



Marcos’ Partido Federal ng Pilipinas party has adopted Mayor Duterte-Carpio, who is running under Lakas-CMD, as its vice-presidential bet.



Duterte-Carpio has yet to accept the party's endorsement but Rodriguez stressed that the PFP resolution made public on Saturday was a unilateral move by the party.



"We’ve passed in a resolution, [it] is a unilateral adoption and it will be best of course if they will accept the adoption."



"But, again, as I have said we are in the process continuous process of forging the best and the strongest political alliances in preparation for the 2022 elections," he continued.



Rodriguez admitted that a potential alliance would benefit their campaign. "Even other political analysts are one in saying that this will connect Mindanao votes and add Visayas voters," he said.



Petition is 'trash'



Aside from waiting for Duterte-Carpio to respond, the Marcos campaign also has to hurdle at least two petitions that seek the cancellation of his COC.



Marcos, in a separate statement on Tuesday, asserted that his bid remains unaffected because the petition "is nothing but trash."



The petitions called on the Commission on Elections to cancel his COC for making material misrepresentation when he filed the certificate. They said Marcos did not mention his conviction for non-filing of tax returns for six years, which they said, makes him ineligible to run for public office.



Summonses were already sent to Marcos’ camp but they remain tight-lipped on when they will answer the petition. Rodriguez said they would be filing soon.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

