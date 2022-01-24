

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Marcos hopes to win critics, Martial Law survivors over with 'sincerity, best plans'
 


Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
January 24, 2022 | 9:04pm





  
Marcos hopes to win critics, Martial Law survivors over with 'sincerity, best plans'
This photo posted by presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos on his Facebook page on November 15 shows him visiting Batangas province. 
Facebook, Bongbong Marcos
 


MANILA, Philippines — Presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said that, if elected, he hopes to win over Martial Law survivors and critics of his father's dictatorship with his sincerity and plans for the country while also maintaining that bringing up issues from the past will not lead anywhere. 


When he announced his presidential bid in October, Marcos said he will "bring that form of unifying leadership back to our country."



But how will he unite the country when wounds from the Martial Law years that have barely healed are reopened as another Marcos vies for the highest seat in the land?


"By presenting the best plan, by presenting the best ideas, and by showing them that I am sincere, that I want to unify. Gusto kong ipagkaisa ang sambayanang Pilipino (I want to unite the Filipino nation)," he told ONE News’ "Sa Totoo Lang" on Monday night.


Marcos said that if critics believe his sincerity, it would be good. But if they do not, he can only continue explaining his goal to unify the country.


"Of course, we’re trying to convince people to support us… Pinapakita ko lang: Ito yung aking iniisip; ito ang pagkatao ko; ito ang dapat gawin, sana tulungan nyo ako," he said.


(Of course, we’re trying to convince people to support us. I am just showing them: This is what I’m thinking; this is who I am; this is what needs to be done, I hope you help me.)


The Human Rights Victims Reparation and Recognition Act of 2013 makes it state policy "to recognize the heroism and sacrifices of all Filipinos who were victims of summary execution, torture, enforced or involuntary disappearance and other gross human rights violations" during the Marcos regime.


That same law also gave reparations to the victims and their families. 


In an interview in October 2021, Marcos reiterated his stand that he "can only apologize for what I have done. That makes perfect sense. You cannot apologize for what somebody else has done."


'Anti-Marcos' is biased


Despite his message of unity, Marcos would rather not discuss events during the dictatorship — one of the reasons why he opted out of GMA 7's "The Jessica Soho Presidential Interviews".


His interview with One PH was his second for the day, after the backlash he earned for skipping the program of Soho that aired last weekend. He is also set to appear in more interviews this week.


Marcos stood by his spokesperson’s statement that Soho, an award-winning journalist, is "biased" and that it would be pointless to field the same questions about the Martial Law period.


Pressed on what he considers as bias, he said: "Anti-Marcos."


"I know," Marcos insisted.


But how did he know? With a chuckle, Marcos replied: "Because of the treatment we (Marcos family) received at her hands."


He said he believes candidates should be interviewed about their platforms, the problems the country is currently facing, and what they propose to do if they get elected.


“Yun sa palagay ko ang mas mahalaga at hindi na tayo babalik sa mga isyu na 35 years ago na, mga issue nadecide na yan eh. Puntahan natin itong mga bagong progblema na hinaharap,” Marcos added.


(In my view, that is more important and we should not return to issues that are 35 years ago, issues already decided on. We should discuss new problems we are facing.)


But aren't the issues surrounding Martial Law still important, especially that he's mounting a campaign to return to Malacañang?


Marcos said: “What questions are going to be asked that have not been asked? And how many answers do you have to give that have not been given before? Nothing is going to change so why are we doing this?"


In 2020, a Philstar.com report featured torture victim Danilo Dela Fuente shared that it took him 35 years to get compensation from the state, through the Human Rights Victims’ Claims Board (HRVCB).


Martial Law victims also said recognition of human rights violations and plunder during that period is one thing, but they also face the difficult task of making sure that they put an end to the cycle of abuse and corruption.


Duterte’s endorsement


Marcos said that, like any other candidate, he would want the endorsement of President Rodrigo Duterte.


The Partido Federal ng Pilipinas bet is running alongside Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, the president's daughter. The president’s political party, PDP-Laban, has already adopted Duterte-Carpio as their vice-presidential bet, but has yet to announce whose presidential bid they will support.


Asked about his chances of getting Duterte's endorsement, Marcos refused to answer, saying the question should be addressed to the president.


He however shared that he often talks wiht president's people  including on the current political situation. "Napag-uusapan, syempre sasabihin ko, ‘sana mag-sama na tayo (We talk about it, of course I say, ‘I hope we unite already’)," he said.


But with PDP-Laban's adoption of Duterte-Carpio,  Marcos said he believes it could happen.


"There’s movement in that regard. In my case, yes, of course, I think it’s not, hindi naman mahirap na maintindihan na syempre ang isang kandidito ninanais yung endorsement ng nakaupong pangulo," he added.


(“There’s movement in that regard. In my case, yes, of course, I think it’s not difficult to understand that, of course, a candidate would want the endorsement of the incumbent president.)


In November, Marcos’ spokesperson Vic Rodriguez said that it was "not accurate to say that we have aligned or aligning with the administration because obviously, the administration has its own candidate," referring to Sen. Bong Go.


Go has already withdrawn as a presidential candidate.


 










 









2022 ELECTIONS
2022 POLLS
BONGBONG MARCOS

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Duque: COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila have reached peak







Duque: COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila have reached peak



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
7 hours ago 


COVID-19 cases in the capital region may have peaked already, the Department of Health said. 








Headlines
fbtw













Moreno admits to keeping P50 million in excess campaign funds in 2016




 


Moreno admits to keeping P50 million in excess campaign funds in 2016



By Franco Luna |
1 day ago 


"I had to pay taxes since there was leftover from the campaign because that was pooled money from different people. So that's...








Headlines
fbtw













Doctors, lawyers question basis and fairness of 'requiring' vaccination







Doctors, lawyers question basis and fairness of 'requiring' vaccination



8 hours ago 


"Requiring vaccination as a prerequisite to restoring to work on-site is a form of coercion depriving Filipinos of their constitutional...








Headlines
fbtw













Rich and famous still media's priority, Leody De Guzman says of TV snub







Rich and famous still media's priority, Leody De Guzman says of TV snub



By Kristine Joy Patag |
10 hours ago 


Labor leader Leody De Guzman said he is saddened when no invite was extended to him to the GMA 7 presidential interviews,...








Headlines
fbtw













Petitioners asks Comelec to reverse dismissal of plea to cancel Marcos COC







Petitioners asks Comelec to reverse dismissal of plea to cancel Marcos COC



By Kristine Joy Patag |
6 hours ago 

 
Petitioners urging the Commission on Elections to cancel presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Media, academe re-launch Tsek.ph to fact-check election disinformation







Media, academe re-launch Tsek.ph to fact-check election disinformation



5 hours ago 


"This global collaboration effort is an important reminder of the importance of working together when facts are under attack,...








Headlines
fbtw













Amid forecasts of thin power supply during elections, DOE told to ensure compliance among energy firms







Amid forecasts of thin power supply during elections, DOE told to ensure compliance among energy firms



By Angelica Y. Yang |
7 hours ago 


"I am calling on the DoE to ensure that the NGCP (National Grid Corp. of the Philippines) and private companies follow the...








Headlines
fbtw













DOH: Allowances based on health workers' COVID-19 exposure risk more efficient







DOH: Allowances based on health workers' COVID-19 exposure risk more efficient



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
9 hours ago 


Last week, the DOH said the active hazard duty pay, meals, accommodation and transportation allowance, and the special risk...








Headlines
fbtw













Pangilinan to gov't: Prioritize fuel subsidies, suspend excise taxes on oil







Pangilinan to gov't: Prioritize fuel subsidies, suspend excise taxes on oil



By Angelica Y. Yang |
10 hours ago 


Vice Presidential bet Kiko Pangilinan repeated his call to the government to focus on giving fuel subsidies to public utility...








Headlines
fbtw













Lacson says he's physically fit enough to handle presidency







Lacson says he's physically fit enough to handle presidency



By Angelica Y. Yang |
11 hours ago 


Presidential aspirant Ping Lacson, who is turning 74 this year, said that he is physically fit to handle the demands of the...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 














 























Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with