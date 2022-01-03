Metro Manila positivity rate slowing down, now at 28.7% of tests â€” OCTA



















































 
























Metro Manila positivity rate slowing down, now at 28.7% of tests — OCTA
 


Franco Luna - Philstar.com
January 3, 2022 | 12:52pm





 
Vendors arrange an assortment of fruits they sell at their stall in Quiapo, Manila on Thursday morning, Dec. 30, 2021 as they prepare for their "suki" that will buy 12 different round fruits for good luck to welcome the coming new year. 
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman
 


MANILA, Philippines — The acceleration of Metro Manila's COVID-19 positivity rate, or the percentage of tests coming back positive, has slowed down due to a lower testing output from laboratories, independent pandemic monitor OCTA Research said.


Citing data from the Department of Health's data drop, OCTA Research fellow Guido David said that the positivity rate in the Metro stood at 28.7% — just a slight jump from the 28% the day before and the 21% before that. 



As a result, David said, the number of new cases in the capital region on Monday is expected to stall to anywhere between 2,000 and 2,500 after authorities tallied 3,314 cases in Metro Manila on Sunday. 


"The rapid increase in positivity rate in the NCR has slowed down, possibly due to a decrease in social and mass gatherings leading up to the New Year's Eve," David said. 


Of the cases in Metro Manila, the cities of Manila, Quezon, and Makati topped the list with 949, 648, and 211 cases in their localities respectively. 


The World Health Organization's benchmark for opening the economy is five percent of tests. 


As of the Department of Health's latest tally on January 2, 19.6% of all tests around the country came back positive. 


Earlier, OCTA said that hospital bed occupancy for COVID-19 patients in the NCR increased by 41% compared to the previous week.


"Hospital bed occupancy in the NCR is now at 23% while ICU occupancy is at 25%, still below the 70% critical threshold," David said in a tweet


Nationwide, OCTA said it also observed an increase in the number of pediatric infections, "which account for more than 1/8 of active cases."


At the rate that the positivity rate was going earlier on, OCTA said that positive tests coming from Metro Manila may still eclipse the highest positivity rate of 30% recorded from back in April 2021 when the capital region was under enhanced community quarantine.


To date, health authorities have recorded 2.85 million cases of the pathogen, 21,418 of whom are still listed as active cases. 


It has been 657 days since the first enhanced community quarantine was hoisted in some parts of Luzon. 


 










 









As It Happens



LATEST UPDATE: January 3, 2022 - 9:38am 




Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.


Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas







January 3, 2022 - 9:38am 


According to the Metro Manila Development Authority, unvaccinated people in the National Capital Region should remain at home. 


They will not be allowed to dine out or go to malls.







January 2, 2022 - 5:39pm 


The National Shrine of St. Jude Thaddeus in Manila suspends public Masses from December 31 until January 14 after a priest and three personnel tested positive of COVID-19.


“For the duration of the closure, there will be thorough disinfection and intensive sanitation and, hence, the churchgoers are requested to refrain from coming to the Church in the meantime,” the shrine says in a statement.


For the meantime, parishioners are encouraged to attend online Masses.


 





December 30, 2021 - 12:58pm 


Metro Manila is now at moderate risk following an increase in COVID-19 cases from December 23 to 29.


This is an increase from its very low risk classification between December 16 to 22.


"This is not surprising because of the increased number of holiday gatherings during the week of the holiday," OCTA says in its December 30 report.


 





November 29, 2021 - 11:00am 


Metro Manila mayors have agreed to reimpose the number coding scheme in the capital region, MMDA chair Benhur Abalos says.


According to a report from state-run PTV, the number coding scheme will be implemented in Metro Manila from Monday to Friday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.


However, public transportation and motorcycles will not be covered by the scheme.







November 21, 2021 - 1:38pm 


People in Barangay Central in Quezon City can exchange their used face shields on Monday for face masks, alcohol and vitamins, Akbayan party-list says in an advisory.


The party-list, which is joining the 2022 elections, said it will put up a "palit face shield" booth at Kalayaan Plaza Market in Kalayaan Avenue in Barangay Central.

Kalayaan Ave., Brgy. Central, Quezon City 


Dr. RJ Naguit, the party-list's second nominee, said the group wants to help the public properly dispose of the face shields, which he said "have no real significant protective benefits."


The wearing of face shields, mandatory in public in the Philippines since December 2020, are no longer mandatory. Government officials said, though, that private establishments can still require them.


















