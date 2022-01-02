

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
COVID-19 positivity rate may breach April 2021 levels in coming days — OCTA
 


Philstar.com
January 2, 2022 | 10:02am





 
COVID-19 positivity rate may breach April 2021 levels in coming days â€” OCTA
Filipino shoppers flock to Quiapo in Manila City on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 to purchase round fruits and other goods in preparation for New Year's Day celebrations. 
The STAR / Walter Bollozos
 


MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila's positivity rate, which refers to the percentage of coronavirus infections based on the total tests conducted, may eclipse its highest point from April 2021 when the capital region was under enhanced community quarantine, independent pandemic monitor the OCTA Research Group said Sunday. 


In a statement, OCTA Research fellow Guido David said that the reproduction number in the National Capital Region had increased to 4.05, while the seven-day average in new cases had increased from 90 to 962 in the past week, good for a 969 percent increase. Reproduction number refers to the number of people one positive patient can infect. 



"I now expect the same range of new cases as yesterday. Possibly 3500 to 4000 in PH and 2500 to 3000 in NCR. Please wear your masks," David said after the latest DOH tally recorded 3,617 cases out of 29,239 tests. 


The 14.8 percent positivity rate breached the benchmark of 5 percent set by the World Health Organization for opening economies, prompting the Palace to place the NCR under Alert Level 3 from January 3 to 15.


"I expect lower numbers, less than 2,000 per day, for January 2 to 3, based on lower testing volume...The peak positivity rate in the NCR was 30% on April 2, 2021. It looks likely we will surpass that by January 2, 2022," David also said. 


David also said that the number of occupied hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in Metro Manila increased by 41 percent in the space of a week from 1,381 on December 24 to 1,942 on December 31. 


"Hospital bed occupancy in the NCR is now at 23% while ICU occupancy is at 25%, still below the 70% critical threshold," he said. 


Of the total cases, 2,530 were tallied in the National Capital Region. The localities of Manila, Quezon, and Makati led Metro Manila's cities with 843, 417, and 177 cases, respectively. 


Cavite, Rizal and Bulacan followed the capital region with 259, 163 and 114 new cases on Saturday afternoon. 


Per data from the Philippine National Police, though, only one area under the Manila Police District was listed as being under granular lockdown. — Franco Luna 


 











 









COVID-19 PANDEMIC

















Philstar


























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Bong Go urges public to strictly observe health protocols




By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
January 2, 2022 - 12:00am 


With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, Sen. Bong Go has urged the public to take precautions and strictly observe health protocols so as not to waste the country’s gains in its pandemic response.








Headlines
fbtw













DENR targets swimmable dolomite beach this month







DENR targets swimmable dolomite beach this month



By Rhodina Villanueva |
11 hours ago 


An official of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources has bared the agency’s target to make the Manila...








Headlines
fbtw













Alert Level 3 in Metro Manila from January 3 as cases rise, Omicron raises risk 
play









Alert Level 3 in Metro Manila from January 3 as cases rise, Omicron raises risk



1 day ago 


Metro Manila will go to the more strict Alert Level 3 from January 3 to January 15, 2022, the Palace said Friday evening...








Headlines
fbtw













New COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit highest since October 30







New COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit highest since October 30



19 hours ago 


The new year is up to a bleak start in the Philippines as new COVID-19 cases hit its highest since October 30 amid a resurgence...








Headlines
fbtw













New COVID-19 cases projected to hit 4,000 on New Year's Day, peak may surpass Delta wave







New COVID-19 cases projected to hit 4,000 on New Year's Day, peak may surpass Delta wave



1 day ago 


Independent projections forecast that new COVID-19 cases may hit 4,000 on New Year’s Day while the peak of this new...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









DOTr orders stricter implementation on public transport ahead of Alert Level 3







DOTr orders stricter implementation on public transport ahead of Alert Level 3



21 minutes ago 


“Let's not be complacent. The virus is still here, so let's make it a habit to wear facemasks especially when on public...








Headlines
fbtw













Storm-free first week of 2022 &ndash; Pagasa







Storm-free first week of 2022 – Pagasa



By Romina Cabrera |
11 hours ago 


The first week of 2022 will be typhoon-free, according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services A...








Headlines
fbtw













New Year COVID-19 cases hit 3,617







New Year COVID-19 cases hit 3,617



By Sheila Crisostomo |
11 hours ago 


A total of 3,617 new COVID-19 cases were recorded by the Department of Health on the first day of 2022, as the Philippines...








Headlines
fbtw













&lsquo;Repeat swab test before quarantine discharge&rsquo;







‘Repeat swab test before quarantine discharge’



By Sheila Crisostomo |
11 hours ago 


Following the detection of three local cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country, the Department of Health is...








Headlines
fbtw













DOH tallies lower firecracker injuries during New Year revelry







DOH tallies lower firecracker injuries during New Year revelry



21 hours ago 


Fewer Filipinos were injured from firecrackers as they marked the coming of the new year, according to the Department of...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with