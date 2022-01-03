

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Authorities also watching COVID situation in provinces near Metro Manila
 


Philstar.com
January 3, 2022 | 10:50am





 
Authorities also watching COVID situation in provinces near Metro Manila
People visit a park in Quezon City, east of Manila on New Year's Day on January 1, 2022.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa 
 

 
MANILA, Philippines — Authorities are keeping an eye on provinces neighboring Metro Manila after the capital region went into the stricter Alert Level 3 over fears of an “exponential growth” in COVID-19 infections.


In an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel Monday, Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said the government is “observing very closely” the situation in Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal.



"We’re looking at the neighboring provinces of the National Capital Region because they really form an integral part of the Metro Manila area," Malaya.


"The Department of Health is getting all the necessary data so we will get a clear picture of the situation in those areas," he added.


RELATED: For people in provinces near Manila, inclusion in 'NCR Plus' more a minus


Last week, National Task Force against COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. said authorities met with leaders from Metro Manila, Central Luzon and Calabarzon to discuss their preparations for a possible Omicron-fueled increase in cases. 


Alert Level 3 is in effect in Metro Manila until January 15. Under Alert Level 3, salons, churches, restaurants and parks will open at reduced capacities. Face-to-face classes and contact sports will be suspended.


The mayors of Metro Manila have also agreed in principle to require unvaccinated people to stay at home except for essential trips to get food, water and medicine. Although local governments have yet to pass ordinances for the restrictions on unvaccinated people, these will include barring them from malls, restaurants and other public places.


Malaya said the implementation of strict border controls is not recommended at the moment to protect the reopening of the economy, which has been hit hard by the health crisis.


"However, the local government units can impose reasonable regulations," he said.


The government reported 4,600 additional COVID-19 infections Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases to 21,418. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


 










 









COVID-19 PANDEMIC
DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT (DILG)
OMICRON VARIANT

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







&lsquo;Repeat swab test before quarantine discharge&rsquo;







‘Repeat swab test before quarantine discharge’



By Sheila Crisostomo |
1 day ago 


Following the detection of three local cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country, the Department of Health is...








Headlines
fbtw













Alert Level 3 in Metro Manila from January 3 as cases rise, Omicron raises risk 
play









Alert Level 3 in Metro Manila from January 3 as cases rise, Omicron raises risk



2 days ago 


Metro Manila will go to the more strict Alert Level 3 from January 3 to January 15, 2022, the Palace said Friday evening...








Headlines
fbtw













New Year COVID-19 cases hit 3,617







New Year COVID-19 cases hit 3,617



By Sheila Crisostomo |
1 day ago 


A total of 3,617 new COVID-19 cases were recorded by the Department of Health on the first day of 2022, as the Philippines...








Headlines
fbtw













DENR targets swimmable dolomite beach this month







DENR targets swimmable dolomite beach this month



By Rhodina Villanueva |
1 day ago 


An official of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources has bared the agency’s target to make the Manila...








Headlines
fbtw













New COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit highest since October 30







New COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit highest since October 30



1 day ago 


The new year is up to a bleak start in the Philippines as new COVID-19 cases hit its highest since October 30 amid a resurgence...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









BuCor confirms 3 inmates dead, 14 injured in Bilibid riot







BuCor confirms 3 inmates dead, 14 injured in Bilibid riot



14 minutes ago 


Three Persons Deprived of Liberty were killed and 14 others were injured in a riot that broke out at the New Bilibid Prison...








Headlines
fbtw













Supreme Court orders 3-day work suspension over COVID-19







Supreme Court orders 3-day work suspension over COVID-19



2 hours ago 


The Supreme Court suspended work for three days, starting January 3 to January 5 after “many” personnel tested...








Headlines
fbtw













'Odette' death toll now at 407 as relief continues into 2022


 




'Odette' death toll now at 407 as relief continues into 2022



19 hours ago 


Over 4.8 million have been listed as being affected by the storm. Of which, 339,881 remain displaced and inside 1,487...








Headlines
fbtw













PNP investigating stray bullet incidents amid 'generally peaceful' start to 2022







PNP investigating stray bullet incidents amid 'generally peaceful' start to 2022



22 hours ago 


“Overall, the situation remains generally peaceful throughout the country with no major untoward incidents that marred...








Headlines
fbtw













DOTr orders stricter implementation on public transport ahead of Alert Level 3







DOTr orders stricter implementation on public transport ahead of Alert Level 3



1 day ago 


“Let's not be complacent. The virus is still here, so let's make it a habit to wear facemasks especially when on public...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with