1st batch of Sputnik Light jabs arrives in Philippines
                        

                           
Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
November 19, 2021 | 4:41pm

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Friday received its first supply of Sputnik Light, the single-dose version of the Russian-made jab.



A total of 5,000 Sputnik Light vaccine doses arrived at the Terminal 2 of the Ninoy Aquino International Aiport. The Russian government donated the jabs.





The country also received 2,805,000 Sputnik V doses, which were procured by the government.



Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said negotiations for the procurement of Sputnik Light shots “are already underway.”



In August, the country’s Food and Drug Administration cleared the one-shot COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.



Sputnik Light is the first component of the two-dose Sputnik V.



The Russian Direct Investment Fund in October said the Sputnik Light jab showed 70% effectiveness against the Delta variant of COVID-19 three months after injection.



Since the government began its vaccination drive in March, 32.99 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19, while 40.92 million have received partial protection.



The National Task Force against COVID-19 said the government targets to vaccinate 54 million Filipinos with at least one dose by the end of November.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

