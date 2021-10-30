

































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
Philippines gets nearly 1M more Pfizer jabs
                        

                           
October 30, 2021 | 10:26am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines gets nearly 1M more Pfizer jabs
A total of 973,440 government-procured jabs arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 last night.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Friday received more than 900,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech,



A total of 973,440 government-procured jabs arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 last night.



A portion of the shots will be allocated for the vaccination of minors against COVID-19. The national rollout of the pediatric vaccination will begin next week.



Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said the country is expecting to receive “at least 50 to 60 million” vaccine doses in the remaining two months of the year.



The government targets to complete the inoculation of more than 12.7 million minors aged 12 to 17 by the end of the year.



Since March, 26.8 million people have completed vaccination against COVID-19, while 31.4 million have received partial protection. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 PANDEMIC
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
