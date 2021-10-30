Philippines gets nearly 1M more Pfizer jabs

A total of 973,440 government-procured jabs arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 last night.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Friday received more than 900,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech,

A portion of the shots will be allocated for the vaccination of minors against COVID-19. The national rollout of the pediatric vaccination will begin next week.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said the country is expecting to receive “at least 50 to 60 million” vaccine doses in the remaining two months of the year.

The government targets to complete the inoculation of more than 12.7 million minors aged 12 to 17 by the end of the year.

Since March, 26.8 million people have completed vaccination against COVID-19, while 31.4 million have received partial protection. — Gaea Katreena Cabico