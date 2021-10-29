

































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Delivered COVID-19 vaccine doses to Philippines surpass 100 million
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 29, 2021 | 10:16am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Delivered COVID-19 vaccine doses to Philippines surpass 100 million
A health worker prepares to administer the Sinovac vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus at Pinyahan Elementary School in Quezon City on April, 14, 2021.
The STAR  /  Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Thursday night got 976,950 more doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, marking a crucial milestone in its inoculation efforts as it now received 100 million doses in total. 



The flight LD456 of Air Hongkong landed in Manila past 8 p.m. of October 28, carrying the additional supply of government-procured doses. 



Per the National Task Force against COVID-19, the country has now received 100,528,240 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. 



It touted what it said is a "major milestone" for the Philippines as officials met the target number of doses for this year. 



The arrival of new Pfizer doses brought the country's supply to 27.31 million, according to a regular monitoring by Philstar.com.






Some 14.65 million of that were purchased by the national government, while 12.66 million were donations from the global initative COVAX Facility. 



Nearly eight months into inoculation efforts, China's Sinovac remains the most number of doses available in the country at 44.5 million, where 41.6 million were government procured.



Latest data showed there are now 26.47 million Filipinos fully vaccinated for COVID-19, while 31.01 million have received a first dose. 






For this year, the government is targeting to get the shots into the arms of 77.13 million in a bid to achieve "population protection."



Some 57.49 million vaccine doses in total have been administered since the program began in March. 



Jabs being administered in the country to date are: Sinovac, Astrazeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, Sputnik V, and Johnson and Johnson. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      PFIZER
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 In 2022 polls, it will be elections season feat. Kpop and stans calling the public to vote
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
In 2022 polls, it will be elections season feat. Kpop and stans calling the public to vote


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
In the Philippines, elections season has come again, and Kpop may be taking a more active influence on voters. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Another firm that got big pandemic deals also met with Duterte in 2017 &mdash; senator
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Another firm that got big pandemic deals also met with Duterte in 2017 — senator


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
A foreign pandemic supplier that cornered deals worth P2.23 billion with the Philippine government appears to have ties...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: Revived 'disente' vs 'bastos' time of Pasig River                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: Revived 'disente' vs 'bastos' time of Pasig River


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A composite photo showing Pasig River filled with trash during the time of the late President Benigno Aquino III and another...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH reports sharp decline in daily COVID-19 deaths
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH reports sharp decline in daily COVID-19 deaths


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health yesterday reported a sharp decline in the average daily deaths due to COVID-19.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo: Fast-track PNR line to Bicol
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo: Fast-track PNR line to Bicol


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
If elected president next year, Vice President Leni Robredo said improving the transportation routes connecting Bicol region...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo says to continue anti-drug campaign, 'Build, Build, Build,' but with tweaks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo says to continue anti-drug campaign, 'Build, Build, Build,' but with tweaks


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 15 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo, who is running for president in the 2022 elections, promised to continue the Duterte administration’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LGUs bring inoculation efforts to brgy. level to ramp up vax drive &mdash; provinces' league
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LGUs bring inoculation efforts to brgy. level to ramp up vax drive — provinces' league


                              

                                 16 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Local government units outside the National Capital Region are bringing vaccination efforts down to barangay levels as the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fewer Pinoys see quality of life improving &ndash; SWS
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fewer Pinoys see quality of life improving – SWS


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fewer Filipinos expect the quality of their life to improve in the next 12 months, according to a recent survey conducted...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Koko slams Cusi over &lsquo;Senator Duterte&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Koko slams Cusi over ‘Senator Duterte’


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pushing President Duterte to run for senator is an indication of desperation on the part of Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines still last among 53 in COVID-19 resiliency rankings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines still last among 53 in COVID-19 resiliency rankings


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines still ranks last among the world’s 53 biggest economies included in the latest COVID-19 Resilience Ranking...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with