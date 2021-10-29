Delivered COVID-19 vaccine doses to Philippines surpass 100 million

A health worker prepares to administer the Sinovac vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus at Pinyahan Elementary School in Quezon City on April, 14, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Thursday night got 976,950 more doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, marking a crucial milestone in its inoculation efforts as it now received 100 million doses in total.

The flight LD456 of Air Hongkong landed in Manila past 8 p.m. of October 28, carrying the additional supply of government-procured doses.

Per the National Task Force against COVID-19, the country has now received 100,528,240 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

It touted what it said is a "major milestone" for the Philippines as officials met the target number of doses for this year.

The arrival of new Pfizer doses brought the country's supply to 27.31 million, according to a regular monitoring by Philstar.com.

Some 14.65 million of that were purchased by the national government, while 12.66 million were donations from the global initative COVAX Facility.

Nearly eight months into inoculation efforts, China's Sinovac remains the most number of doses available in the country at 44.5 million, where 41.6 million were government procured.

Latest data showed there are now 26.47 million Filipinos fully vaccinated for COVID-19, while 31.01 million have received a first dose.

For this year, the government is targeting to get the shots into the arms of 77.13 million in a bid to achieve "population protection."

Some 57.49 million vaccine doses in total have been administered since the program began in March.

Jabs being administered in the country to date are: Sinovac, Astrazeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, Sputnik V, and Johnson and Johnson.