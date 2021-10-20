Philippines' COVID count by up 3,656 more cases

Health workers wearing protective personal equipment line up as they wait for go signal to enter the Quezon City Jail for the scheduled COVID-19 vaccination of persons deprived of liberty on Oct. 8, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Wednesday posted 3,656 new coronavirus cases to bring its overall count of infections to 2,735,369.

Today's numbers active cases up by 3,424 from the 63,637 on October 19. DOH said two laboratories did not submit screening results.

"The low number of reported recoveries and deaths today are due to technical issues with COVIDKaya," DOH added. "Additional recoveries and deaths shall be reflected in the case bulletin in the following days."

Active cases : 67,061 or 2.5% of the total

Recoveries : 228 bringing the number to 2,627,331

Deaths: 5, or now 40,977 overall

