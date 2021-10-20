

































































 




   

   









Philstar.com
October 20, 2021 | 4:26pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines' COVID count by up 3,656 more cases
Health workers wearing protective personal equipment line up as they wait for go signal to enter the Quezon City Jail for the scheduled COVID-19 vaccination of persons deprived of liberty on Oct. 8, 2021.
The STAR / Boy Santos
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Wednesday posted 3,656 new coronavirus cases to bring its overall count of infections to 2,735,369.



Today's numbers active cases up by 3,424 from the 63,637 on October 19. DOH said two laboratories did not submit screening results. 



"The low number of reported recoveries and deaths today are due to technical issues with COVIDKaya," DOH added. "Additional recoveries and deaths shall be reflected in the case bulletin in the following days."



    
	
  • Active cases: 67,061 or 2.5% of the total
    • 
	
    
	
  • Recoveries: 228 bringing the number to 2,627,331
    • 
	
    
	
  • Deaths: 5, or now 40,977 overall 
    • 




 






 



Philippines closes cemeteries on Undas



    
	
  • The pandemic task force said cemeteries, memorial parks and columbariums would be closed from October 29 to November 2 amid the continuing threat of the coronavirus pandemic. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said they are now targeting to inoculate at least 1.5 million Filipinos a day to ensure a safe Christmas season in the country. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • Galvez also admitted that logistical problems are hampering the country's distribution of the jabs, seven months since the efforts began.
    • 
	
    
	
  • Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, chief of the Philippine National Police, ordered provincial cops to stay informed on the regulations under the government's new COVID-19 alert level system.
    • 



                        


                        



                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

